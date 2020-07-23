3M Open: Who has the most wins in the event?

The 3M Open is a relatively new tournament on the PGA Tour, established in 2018 and first played from July 4-7, 2019.

It takes place annually at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota and is sponsored by Minnesota-based company 3M. It is the first regular stop on the PGA Tour in Minnesota in five decades.

It succeeds the 3M Championship, formerly called Burnet Senior Classic, a PGA Tour event that spanned 26 years.

The course has four challenging holes, including a 502-yard par-4 hole, forcing competitors to navigate a large mound to the left of a sloping green, which forms around the edge of the lake.

The tournament will also see $ 1.5 million donated to local organizations supporting those affected by COVID-19 and groups fighting for social justice initiatives.

Participants include defending champion Matthew Wolff, Tony Finau, Lucas Glover and Dustin Johnson.

Who has won the most times in the event? Take a look at the list below.

KENNY PERRY: 3 WINS

Kenny Perry was the first and only competitor to win consecutive titles in the 3M Championship in 2014 and 2015. He won again in 2018, the last year of the tournament at the PGA Tour Champions.

HALE IRWIN: 3 EARNINGS

Hale Irwin won her first 3M Championship in 1997 when the tournament became known as the Burnet Senior Classic, held at the Bunker Hills Golf Course in Coon Rapids. He won once again on this course in 1999 before taking home his third title in 2002, after the event moved to TPC Twin Cities.

BERNHARD LANGER: 2 WINS

Bernhard Langer, one of the most successful golfers on the PGA Tour Champions, took home the 3M Championship title twice, once in 2009 and then again in 2012.