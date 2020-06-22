4.3 million homeowners missed their mortgage payments last month

In May, 4.3 million homeowners missed their mortgage payments, compared to 2 million at the end of March, according to Black Knight, a mortgage data company. That brings May's overall delinquency rate to 8%.

The rate includes borrowers who have agreed to delay or defer their mortgage payment by entering into a leniency program with their loan servicer, as well as homeowners who have missed payments without such protection. Those who are lenient are protected from being marked as delinquent on their credit report and are expected to work with their lender to organize a payment plan.

But it's not likely that everyone who is lenient can finally pay what they owe and Banks and experts in the housing industry closely monitor delinquency numbers to determine how many people are falling behind, if they are in tolerance or not.

The report shows that serious delinquencies are increasing, to more than 50% in the past two months, with 631,000 homeowners now 90 days or more past due. But Black Knight's tracking of mortgage payments on a daily basis shows that a higher proportion of payments have already been made in June than at this time in May, suggesting that delinquencies may be stabilizing.