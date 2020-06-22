4.3 million homeowners missed their mortgage payments last month

In May, 4.3 million homeowners missed their mortgage payments, compared to 2 million at the end of March, according to Black Knight, a mortgage data company. That brings May's overall delinquency rate to 8%.
But it's not likely that everyone who is lenient can finally pay what they owe and Banks and experts in the housing industry closely monitor delinquency numbers to determine how many people are falling behind, if they are in tolerance or not.
The report shows that serious delinquencies are increasing, to more than 50% in the past two months, with 631,000 homeowners now 90 days or more past due. But Black Knight's tracking of mortgage payments on a daily basis shows that a higher proportion of payments have already been made in June than at this time in May, suggesting that delinquencies may be stabilizing.
The investigation showed that many homeowners who entered a leniency program that allowed them to delay their payment still made their regular payment in recent months, although the share that is still making payments is declining. In April, just under half of indulgent people made their regular monthly payment. By the end of May, that number had dropped to just over a quarter. By June 15, only 15% had made their payment.
The states with the highest percentage of non-current loans are Mississippi, with a delinquency rate of 13%, Louisiana with 12%, followed by New York, New Jersey, and Florida, with 11%.
The next step after a serious default is foreclosure. But moratoriums on foreclosure and leniency programs, which prevent homes from being foreclosed on while homeowners are in the program, mean that foreclosure levels are at record lows, for now. The ratio of active foreclosure homeowners is the lowest since Black Knight began tracking 20 years ago.