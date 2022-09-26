As you know, water trucks are made of many parts that require careful maintenance. Water trucks come with a pump, reel, spray unit, and much more. Water trucks carry gallons of water and supply water to properties. They transport water to irrigation lands and suppress the dust particles, so it is important to keep them in tip-top condition.

Sometimes, you have to use water trucks in emergencies. Even the best water carrier trucks can be damaged by wear and tear if you don’t care for them regularly. So, you should maintain your water trucks to avoid any problems. The following blog will discuss the actionable tips to keep your water trucks in optimum condition. Let’s start with a better understanding.

A Little Check Before Use

Like other vehicles, water trucks also needed a warm-up session before driving. When you warm your truck, the engine oil circulates in every component and prepares them to work. In particular it is a good idea to warm up the engine before driving on cold mornings.

Besides that, you need to check the brakes of the water trucks every morning before driving. You can drive it for a short distance to check the functionality. If you find any issue, you should fix it as soon as possible because minor issues can convert into major issues. If you repair them quickly, you can save a lot of money and avoid frequent delays.

Understand the Weight of the Trucks

Every water truck is designed to contain a specific volume of water. You should know the volume of water you can carry and the combined weight of your truck. For instance, you should not cross bridges that couldn’t bear the weight of your truck.

If you cross the weight limit, it will be harmful to the body and engine of the trucks. Sometimes, you can get into a severe accident. So, if you rent out your truck, you need to label it with the truck’s specifications so that the new drivers can take care to drive it safely.

Avoid Overwatering

Every truck can carry a specific volume of water. If you don’t follow the water storage guidelines, there is a high chance that your truck will be retired from use long before it should be.

If you over-fill the truck, you may spill the water. This can quickly become a hazard, where workers may slip and injure themselves.

You may have seen trucks on the road with leaky water tanks. Such trucks reduce the road grips for the other vehicles, in turn becoming the cause of an accident.

Professional Inspection

Daily use of the truck means a bit of wear and tear that could cause some technical issues. Always hire a professional mechanic to undertake this work, as they can give you the technical touches which keep your water trucks in optimum condition.

To summarise, if you have water trucks, follow the earlier tips to keep them in the proper condition.