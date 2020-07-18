4 arrested for throwing blue paint on Black Lives Matter mural outside Trump Tower

By
Zaheer
-
0
8


near
Fox News Flash Top Headlines for July 17Video

Fox News Flash Top Headlines for July 17

The main Fox News Flash headlines are here. See what Foxnews.com is clicking on.

Four people were arrested for throwing blue paint on the "Black Lives Matter" mural on Fifth Avenue, police said Friday.

The incident occurred around 4:15 p.m. near the Trump Tower, and all four were detained, according to police.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here