4 arrested for throwing blue paint on Black Lives Matter mural outside Trump Tower

Four people were arrested for throwing blue paint on the "Black Lives Matter" mural on Fifth Avenue, police said Friday.

The incident occurred around 4:15 p.m. near the Trump Tower, and all four were detained, according to police.

The Manhattan mural commissioned by Mayor Bill de Blasio has led to a series of controversial encounters, including a showdown between pro and anti-Trump forces.

This is the second time this week that the mural was defaced. Earlier this week, an unknown man threw red paint on the yellow letters painted on the avenue.

