4-mets-games-postponed,-including-2-vs.-yankees,-as-players-quarantine-in-new-york-and-miami

The reports of the cases led to the postponement of the Mets’ Thursday game against the Miami Marlins and the Friday, Saturday and Sunday games against the New York Yankees, according to MLB.com.

Some members of the Mets are currently quarantining in New York, according to a team statement. Team members who tested positive for the virus or had close contact in Miami are still in Florida and “will continue to self-isolate and quarantine while undergoing additional testing,” the team said.

“We will await further results and potential scheduling information from MLB and continue to provide updates when available,” the Mets’ statement read.

The latest cases with the Mets add to the ongoing problems in Major League Baseball, which has struggled to get through the early part of its season because of multiple teams reporting Covid-19 cases.

Other teams that had to postpone games include the Marlins and the St. Louis Cardinals.

