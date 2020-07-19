4 new products that show Corporate America is taking climate change seriously

And for good reason: climate change is one of the biggest risks to companies' long-term survival. Large amounts of plastic have accumulated in landfills, some emit greenhouse gases and contribute to global warming for almost eternity that take time to degrade.

Furthermore, consumers are increasingly looking for companies that value reducing their climate risk. Here are some new "green" products that came out this week:

Burger King has sold a meatless alternative to its iconic Whopper for about a year using the plant-based product from Impossible. But for meat eaters, Burger King is making the flagship burger a little more planet-friendly.

The chain announced this week that it is changing the diet of its cows by adding 100 grams of lemongrass to reduce methane emissions, also known as belching and cow farting. Those emissions are one of the main contributors to climate change because the gas traps the sun's heat and heats it up.

The internationally owned restaurant Brands company said the new lemongrass-fed beef is being used in Whoppers at some restaurants in Austin, Los Angeles, Miami, New York and Portland.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, about 50% to 65% of all methane emissions come from human activities, including industrial agriculture.

Johnnie Walker Paper Bottles

Johnnie Walker drinkers will soon be able to pour their Scotch whiskey into an organic bottle. He announced the creation of a paper-based liquor bottle made from sustainably sourced wood earlier this week.

"The technology will allow brands to rethink their packaging designs or transfer existing designs to paper, without compromising existing product quality." Diageo ( DEO ) he said in a statement.

Plastic-free packaging is expected to debut early next year and will help the company meet the sustainability goals set by the United Nations.

Nissan Electric SUV

Nissan ( NSANF ) This week debuted its first fully electric SUV, called the Ariya, which can drive up to 300 miles on a single charge. The new vehicles come a decade after becoming one of the first major auto companies to offer a fully electric car when it introduced the Leaf.

Electric vehicles have not reached mass adoption as predicted. Last year, they only accounted for 2.6% of all cars sold globally, according to the International Energy Agency. In addition to the Leaf, the only other electric vehicle that Nissan offers widely is the eNV, a plug-in version of the Nissan NV pickup truck, not sold in the United States. Nissan executives have said the company will come out with eight new electric vehicles by 2022.

The Ariya will go on sale in Japan in mid-2021 and in the United States at the end of next year. It starts at about $ 40,000.

Rice with cauliflower and chipotle

Chipotl ( CMG ) is testing curly cauliflower as customer tastes continue to shift to plant-based, low-carb options.

The coriander and lime flavored rice alternative is currently available at 55 restaurants in Denver and throughout Wisconsin for a limited time.

Like its "regular" rice counterpart, naturally grown foods could help reduce climate change, according to a 2018 study. It found that as a result of population growth and continued consumption of Western diets high in red meat and processed foods, the environmental pressures of the food system could increase by up to 90% by 2050.

However, Chipotle does not plan to offer a meat alternative, such as Beyond or Impossible, because it is overly processed and does not align with its mission to serve "whole" foods. It offers vegan stir fries, chopped and toasted tofu, and is one of the most vegetarian chains out there.