4 Reasons The Lion King Live-Action Is The Best (& 6 Reasons It’s The Original)

When fans heard that Disney was making live-action remakes of Disney's animated classics, they were cautiously optimistic. Fans have flocked to theaters to watch the movies, hoping for something that can move them like the originals did. Even if The Lion King the new version made the most money, that doesn't mean it was the best received.

RELATED: Disney Villains: 5 Times We Feel Bad For Them (And 5 Times We Hate Them)

While the live action Lion King The new version made some interesting changes and improvements, there were a lot of things that bothered fans. Take a look at these 4 reasons why the new live-action version is the best and the 6 reasons why the best will always be the original.

10 Live-Action: The Fur Clump

In both the original movie and live action, Rafiki discovered that Simba was alive by finding a group of his fur. However, in live action, this group of skins had a much more interesting journey. While the fur was brought directly to Rafiki in the original movie, the fur in the live action went a long way more akin to what would happen in real life.

The group of live-action skins traversed several animals, including a bird, a giraffe, a dung beetle, and a few ants before reaching Rafiki. This was an impressive visual scene and much more climactic than the original movie. He also spoke about the connectivity of the world and all its inhabitants, which best fits the theme of the film's "circle of life".

9 9 Original: easier to suspend disbelief

While CGI was impressive in its own way, it unfortunately didn't work for this kind of story. This was the biggest complaint from moviegoers. It was much harder to believe that realistic-looking animals were speaking than to believe that animated animals were speaking.

Another challenge is that with all the characters looking more realistic, it was difficult for the animals to be as expressive as their animated versions. Without excessively pronounced emotions, fans are used to seeing on the faces of their cartoon animals, these live-action animals seemed emotionless.

8 Live action: the story of Sarabi

In the original movie, Sarabi did not do much. This movie gave the character a new voice and agency. First, she is chased by the scar, but confronts him, saying that she would rather starve than serve as his queen. But his best moment comes when Sarabi learns that Scar was lying about Mufasa's death.

RELATED: Disney: 10 Tattoos That True Fans Will Love

Determined to tear him down, she exposes this newly learned truth to drive him out of power. In the original movie, Simba discovered the truth when she drowned Scar, who later admitted the truth. Giving Sarabi a moment to shine was a much better option.

7 7 Original: distinctive character design

In the original movie, all the character designs were completely distinctive. Although it was clear which animal each character was, each had defining characteristics and it was easy to determine which character was which.

Unfortunately, the same can't be said for the live-action remake. Since Disney was determined to make the characters as realistic as possible, the differences between the characters were more subtle. This meant that fans were sometimes confused as they struggled to keep track of which animal was which, especially during fast-paced scenes.

6 6 Original: immersive

The original Lion King I was focused on telling a new story. As a result, the film was captivating and immersive. With the live-action remake, the film decided to break the fourth wall multiple times with reference to animation. Lion King or other Disney movies.

An example of this is Pumbaa chanting the faded word during Hakuna Matata and asking Timon if he was going to interrupt him, a clear reference to Timon's interruption in the original. Another example is when Timon and Pumbaa start singing "Be Our Guest" to distract the hyenas. While these jokes might have been fun, they were ultimately unsuccessful, as they reminded fans of other movies that they were much more interesting than the movie they were watching, making it difficult to re-engage with the live action. Lion King then.

5 5 Original: more fun

Comparing live action Lion King For the anime, fans will notice how differently the movies are. Many of Disney's live-action remakes have been darker versions of its original story. And while this may work well with certain stories, many enjoyed The Lion King for its lightness

RELATED: The Lion King: 10 Differences Between Film and Stage

Despite some dark moments, The Lion King Overall it was fun. This humor did not carry over to the new version. Timon and Pumbaa did not have the same charm and energy, Rafiki missed their eccentric gestures, and hyenas were more sinister characters.

4 4 Live action: Nala's voice

In the animated film, Nala does little more than convince Simba to return to Pride Rock. Stumbling across him seems like a total accident and a deleted scene from the animated film revealed that the original plan was for Nala to be exiled after refusing to marry Scar.

In the live-action film, Nala is a more forceful character. She is disgusted by what happened to Pride Rock and sneaks out for help to restore her, making an active decision to try to save the kingdom. Nala also has a more prominent role in the final battle, facing Shenzi alone.

3 Original: music

The original music in The Lion King It is iconic. With both the animated and live-action film featuring talented singers, fans hoped that the music in the remake would live up to the music in the original. Unfortunately, this wish did not come true. The remakes of the original songs couldn't bear their original recordings.

And while fans were excited to hear Beyoncé sing, her new song "Spirit" didn't seem to belong in the movie. The song was not sung by Nala and instead was just a Beyoncé song that was playing in the background as the characters returned to Pride Rock. As wonderful as this song and Beyoncé are, this song simply felt out of place with the rest of the music in the movie. Fans were also enraged to discover that Scar's iconic song "Be Prepared" was downgraded to a significantly shorter version of the song.

2 Live-Action: Scar's relationship with hyenas

Scar's villainy is evident in both the original film and the remake. But the remake adds additional ways to show how smart and manipulative Scar is, adding more parallels between Scar and an evil dictator.

In the animated movie, Scar apparently had an established relationship with hyenas at the beginning of the movie. The hyenas were more like Scar's minions than their own individual group. In the new version, hyenas appear to be a more established minority group with their own power systems. Scar approaches them, trying to form an alliance to take over Pride Rock. This dynamic is much more interesting and makes Scar seem even more sinister.

one Original: the original

The original Lion King It was such a strong movie that it had stood the test of time. Finally, the new movie didn't have much to add to this already brilliant movie. Since there was no new story to tell, the live action felt like a cheap imitation of the original animated movie.

It seemed that the creators knew that this comparison would be made as well, as they broke the fourth wall to reference the changes they had made. Redoing the movies just to redo them will not be successful. Disney must be sure that it is choosing movies where they have something new and interesting to add to the story. Otherwise, leave the classics alone.

NEXT: The Lion King (1994): 10 Ways Scar Could Have Won



next

10 action thrillers to see if you love Equalizer movies





