4 steps we must take to fix the world's broken food system (opinion)

2020 will be a year of reckoning for the world's food systems. In just a few months, Covid-19 closed half the world. The images of panic shopping, empty grocery shelves, and long lines at food banks have suddenly reminded us of how important food systems are in our lives and how unbalanced they have become.

However, pandemic-induced runs on food do not only reflect human behavior during emergencies. They are evidence that the global food chain, highly centralized and operating on time, is prone to fail in the face of shocks.

In many countries, for example, it was impossible to harvest or package food as workers were blocked at the borders or became ill. Elsewhere, stocks built up and food avalanches were wasted because restaurants and bars were closed. In developing countries, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations and the World Food Program hope that a "hunger pandemic" and a doubling of starvation people will soon eclipse the coronavirus, unless action is taken.

Cracks in the facade of the global food system have long been evident. According to the latest state of food security and nutrition in the world, around 820 million people went to bed hungry and a third of all people lacked essential nutrients in 2018. At the same time, 600 million people were classified as obese and 2 billion overweight due to unbalanced diets, which were also associated with obesity, diabetes, cancer, and cardiovascular disease that compromise immune health. Today, immunosuppressed and malnourished people around the world are disproportionately suffering from the deadly consequences of Covid-19.

In all these cases, the human cost carries enormous economic costs, including the loss of income and the increase in public debt.

The limitations of the food system go beyond not being able to feed the world well. Food produced through the excessive use of chemical products and in monoculture systems, together with Intensive animal husbandry on land and in the sea degrades natural resources faster than they can reproduce and causes a quarter of all man-made greenhouse gas emissions, and livestock are responsible for approximately half of that.

According to scientific research, including the Food and Agriculture Organization, industrial animal husbandry operations that raise large numbers of animals in confined spaces breed deadly viruses, such as the 2009 swine flu, and spread "super bacteria" resistant to antibiotics due to overuse of antibiotics. to promote their growth and prevent infections.

At the same time, our uncontrolled alteration of virgin growing and hunting habitats has allowed deadly pathogens like SARS, HIV and Ebola to jump species, infecting ours.

Economic reset

The reconstruction of post-Covid-19 crisis economies offers a unique opportunity to transform the global food system and make it resilient to future crises, ensuring environmentally sustainable and healthy nutrition for all. To make this happen, United Nations agencies such as the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, the United Nations Environment Program, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, the International Development Fund Agriculture and the World Food Program, together, suggest four major changes in the food system. :

Strong food supply chains. Efficient and effective food supply chains are essential to reduce the risks of food insecurity, malnutrition and fluctuations in food prices, and can create jobs at the same time. Rural transformation to empower small producers and retailers and integrate them into the economics of food systems can help build resilient food supply chains.

Healthy diets Curbing excessive consumption of highly processed and animal foods in wealthier countries and improving access to good nutrition in the poorest can improve well-being and land-use efficiency, make healthy food more affordable globally and reduce carbon emissions.

Redirecting farm subsidies toward healthy foods, taxing unhealthy foods, and aligning purchasing practices, educational programs, and health care systems toward better diets can go a long way in doing this. In turn, this can reduce health care costs globally, reduce inequality, and help us weather the next pandemic with healthier people.

Regenerative agriculture. A shift towards sustainable and regenerative land and ocean agriculture connected to strong local and regional food systems can heal our soils, air and water, boosting economic resilience and local jobs. It can be achieved by promoting sustainable agriculture, facilitating market access and leveling the financial and regulatory playing field for smaller, more sustainable farmers relative to large intensive farmers.

Conservation. Raising fewer animals to accommodate a shift to plant-based diets in richer countries is key to saving pristine ecosystems. Conservation efforts in line with recent proposals by the United Nations Environment Assembly for a global framework to protect Earth's plants and wildlife, along with bold measures to eradicate the wildlife trade, are critical to restore biodiversity, boost carbon sequestration and reduce the risk of future pandemics.

Food systems are at the crossroads of human, animal, economic and environmental health. Ignoring this exposes the world economy to increasing financial and health shocks as the climate changes and the world population grows. By prioritizing food system reforms on our "breakthrough" agendas, we can make concrete progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals and the Paris Climate Agreement. Because as Winston Churchill once said: "Healthy citizens are the greatest asset any country can have."