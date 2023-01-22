You have to pass both sections of your theory test to get certified. For most people, passing the first section which includes 50 multiple-choice questions is easy. But they find it difficult to pass the second section because of a lack of – or inadequate –hazard perception test preparation.

This part of the test presents a different mode of testing so can be novel and confusing for the test-takers. Nonetheless, you can increase your chances of passing it by using the following preparation tips:

Know the Hazards

This area of test preparation can be done from the books. Learn the definition of two types of hazards presented in the second section of this test. You will find many potential hazards in the 14 clips presented in the test. These hazards have no impact on your score and you may even lose points if you start clicking for these hazards.

On the test, you are concerned with developing hazards only. These are the hazards that require you to stop, slow down, or change the direction of your vehicle to prevent accidents.

Practice Theory Test

Now you know the definition of these hazards, it’s time to start detecting them. You have two methods to practice spotting these hazards. First, if you are a young driver learning the skill for the first time, you should practice the theory test with hazard perception tests. These tests will not only hone your perception boosting your alertness and agility for the actual test but will also prepare you for the theory test.

A sample hazard perception test will be presented in the same format as the one you will attempt in the theory test. It should have 14 clips each showing one or two developing hazards alongside numerous potential ones. The exam should be 45 minutes long to mimic the DVSA exam.

In the clips, you will often see potential hazards turning into developing hazards. Your goal is to spot this change and act as soon as you notice. The sooner you click on the developing hazard, the higher you will score. Note that each developing hazard can earn you between 1 and 5 marks depending on how soon you react.

Get on the Road

Another way to hone your hazard perception skill is to get behind the wheel under supervision.

If you are still confused about the legal aspects of driving with a provisional license, note that you can drive on the road when you meet certain conditions. These conditions include having a provisional driving license, a supervisor or instructor accompanying you while you drive, and a car with an L plate.

Getting behind the wheel on an ordinary road is important to score higher on the hazard perception test because it boosts your perception and alertness. You see potential hazards on the road and learn to identify them as such. Then, you notice the signs that indicate the development of these hazards and practice the potential responses you have when they do so.

Be Mindful During the Test

Success in this section depends on the candidate’s alertness. Boost your alertness by utilizing the 3-minute break between two sections. Don’t act too fast. Take your time to let the potential hazards progress into developing hazards before clicking. Clicking too early will result in no mark for that hazard. But once you have spotted the hazard, act quickly to maximize your points.

Don’t click excessively. It not only doesn’t earn you points but may also result in deducting them or disqualifying you altogether.

Take Away

You must pass both sections of the theory test to earn a pass. The first of these sections will only test your textbook knowledge. But the second part will force you to apply this knowledge to real-life cases. Practice mock hazard perception tests to boost your success rate for the UK theory test.