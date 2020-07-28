49ers Richard Sherman predicts NFL will go ahead if team has Marlins-like coronavirus outbreak

While Major League Baseball fans wonder if the season can continue after a dozen Miami Marlins players tested positive for coronavirus, San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman said Monday he doesn't believe that the NFL would cancel the season if something similar happened.

Sherman said in an interview with Pro Football Focus that he believes the next man would come and replace anyone with the disease.

"I don't see the league saying, 'Hey, we're going to close if 10 people get it, 15 people get it, 50 people get it,'" Sherman said. "I see them saying, 'Hey, take out those people, replace them with new people, and play on.'

“If half a team succeeds, they lose the game and the next game continues. This is how I see them finish. "

He predicted that if a team had an outbreak they would "lose the game" and quarantine those people unless the teams can find replacements. He understood that the 2020 season might not be the best game since training grounds and preseason games were reduced.

"This will not be the most beautiful football," Sherman told Pro Football Focus. “This will be a year where you will see some high numbers of interception, some high numbers of injuries. … The league still doesn't know what practice will be like and we're about to start. "

Sherman criticized the NFL's safety guidelines for the upcoming season and tweeted earlier this month: “The NFL has ignored the safety recommendations of the experts THEY hired. We all love this game and we want to go out and compete with our brothers. The NFL needs to provide a safe work environment for us to do that. ”

The league and the players union have agreed to test protocols before training camp.