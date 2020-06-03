49ers Richard Sherman says NFL locker rooms are not like society, "where stereotypes dictate behavior": report

As protests erupt across the country following the death of George Floyd, San Francisco 49ers Cornerback Richard Sherman says the locker room dynamics won't change much, and that's because he believes that society stereotypes are generally "eliminated" or "faded" when players get to the Nfl.

In an interview with Bleach reportThe five-time Pro Bowler was asked if he thought the racial dynamics in the league would be different after Floyd's police involvement.

"I don't think it's much different," Sherman said, speaking of interactions between the players. "The locker room is different from society in that we can have conversations outside of a place of respect, most of the time, because the stereotypes of society have generally been eliminated or vanished when people come to the NFL."

He continued: "You learn to respect at least your teammate regardless of race, and you come to have genuine love and appreciation [for your teammate] … Very different from society, where stereotypes dictate behavior "

NFL teams, coaches and players have publicly spoken out against the death of George Floyd who died last week while in police custody.

Commissioner Roger Goodell released a statement on the league's responsibility to address the "systemic problems" facing the country.

"As current events dramatically underline, much more remains to be done as a country and as a league," said his statement read.

"These tragedies inform the NFL's commitment and our continued efforts," the statement continued. "There is still an urgent need for action. We recognize the power of our platform in communities and as part of the fabric of American society. We accept that responsibility and are committed to continuing the important work to address these systemic issues alongside our players, clubs and partners. "