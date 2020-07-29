5 alpacas, including a rare brown one, born during coronavirus blockade

Most of the world has been blocked during the coronavirus pandemic, but a group of alpacas have recently been unpacked in the UK.

The five alpacas, known as Mr. Softee, Casey, Sahara Foncé, Qilaut and Akoya, were born in recent weeks, according to the British news agency SWNS. Softee, the youngest, was born on July 19, while Casey, the oldest, was born on May 29.

"It's an exciting time of year: vets call it 'unpacking'," one of the alpaca owners, Stuart Ramsay, told the media. "When you go to the vet, they'll say, 'Has it already unpacked?'

Two of the alpacas, including Sahara Foncé (brown) and Akoya (beige), are expected to compete in shows, largely due to their exotic coloring, added Ramsay and his wife, Jean McDonald.

The miniature mammals weigh between 18 and 20 pounds each, which Ramsay said is "a good weight for a healthy alpaca."

Including the new alpacas, Ramsay and McDonald have 37 of the woolly mammals on their farm, Velvet Hall Alpacas, in Innerleithen, Scottish Borders.

The owners will shear the alpacas and sell their wool, while making their own clothes, including hats or scarves.

"Sahara is absolutely lovely, I think she will end up being a favorite," Ramsay explained.

For now, Ramsay said that he and Jean enjoy watching alpacas interact with each other, away from predators.

"They are silent, because they are preyed on in the wild," he explained. "They can be a little shy, they don't like it if there is a lot of movement and people are a little hyperactive. They are a lot of fun."

Alpacas are native to South America, but have been in the United Kingdom since the 1980s. There are approximately 14,000 of them in the country, according to Alpaca Seller, which added that they can cost from $ 650 (500 pounds) for a male. young up to more than $ 2,500 for a female of reproductive age.

