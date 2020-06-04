5 Buffy The Vampire Slayer Villains The McCall Pack Could Defeat (& 5 They Definitely Couldn’t)

In Beacon Hills, Scott's McCall herd faced many supernatural threats. Those threats, however, were generally in the form of shapeshifters, not other magical beings, and never in the form of vampires. Teen Wolf he had a very specific set of the supernatural that his episodes focused on. That approach would make it a little difficult for McCall's pack to take on some of the villains in Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

RELATED: Top 10 Most Brutal Fights In Buffy The Vampire Slayer, Ranked

Inexperienced in magic, they would find certain witches completely out of reach. No experience with the creatures would hinder the fight against vampires, but a quick learning curve would mean that there would definitely be some vampires that they could face. McCall's pack, with its unusual luck and sheer willpower, could even face some of the same demons that Buffy defeated.

10 COULD: Adam

Adam was not your typical villain. Instead, it was paved by scientists from the Initiative. They wanted to create a perfect soldier, someone who could fight demons without the possibility of loss. Scientists were too successful since Adam was almost unstoppable.

Thanks to a mixture of demons, humans, vampires and technological parts, Adam is a really strong being, as well as very durable. Fighting Adam requires a lot of teamwork and a lot of resistance, but members of the McCall group could definitely do it. Lydia's Banshee's directed scream, in particular, would slow him down.

9 9 COULD NOT: Angelus

Angelus, the Angel form when he was operating soulless, was a tough vampire. He not only destroyed his enemies; he also played with them. While certain members of the pack, like Malia, would probably just want to bet him and finish it at once, others would insist on trying to find a way to save him if they knew he has a soul at some point.

That insistence on trying to help him is what would probably prevent him from being defeated. Even Buffy had to literally send Angelus to Hell, even though she wanted nothing more than to help bring Angel back.

8 COULD: Drusilla

Once upon a time, Drusilla, Spike and Angelus ruled the social structure of vampires. So Angelus went and got a soul, and he thinks it only went downhill from there. Drusilla might not have seemed like the leader of the group, but she definitely had all the cards.

Drusilla was cruel and enjoyed playing with her victims even more than Angelus. Unfortunately, Drusilla was not really formidable on its own. Often weak and unfocused as a result of her mental instability, Drusilla probably wouldn't have even realized she was losing a fight until it was too late.

7 7 COULD NOT: Gloria

Gloria, the great evil of BuffySeason 5 is a true goddess from another dimension. She is extremely powerful without many human weaknesses.

RELATED: Teen Wolf: Supernatural Beings Ranked From Least To Most Powerful

Buffy needs the help of friends and several different enchanted weapons to finally defeat the goddess, and that's it after her prolonged time on Earth has weakened her. Scott McCall and his pack would not have access to the same weapons, and they certainly would not have the same patience to face Glory over and over again.

6 6 COULD: sweet

Accidental summoning of a demon that makes people confess their secrets through song seems fine Teen Wolf & # 39; s alley. That was exactly the plot that produced "Once More With Feeling", the musical episode of Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

Sweet, the demon with a deep love for music, marries the "girlfriend" who summoned him according to the contract, although he voided it in the original series because he decided he did not want to marry Xander. Scott and his friends could probably find another way to avoid the contract before someone had to sweetly marry or dance to death. Lydia and Stiles, after all, had to do with technicalities.

5 5 COULD NOT: Willow

Willow was not the traditional villain. She did not want to be a villain. Willow just experienced her pain at a time when the magic she is experimenting with also made her incredibly powerful. The more magic he experienced, the more powerful he became.

It is that magic that would create the problem for the McCall package. They had no experience with magic at all. different to Buffy Scooby gang, none of them even dabble in magic. Without a personal connection to Willow, they wouldn't be able to convince her either, but they would need some kind of magic to stand a chance, so they would definitely lose in a fight.

4 4 COULD: The Knights

The villains at the heart of Buffy's scariest episode The Vampire Slayer, the Knights thrive in silence. They steal the voices of their victims before beginning to kill them.

RELATED: Teen Wolf Characters Arranged in Hogwarts Homes

It would take a lot of team effort, but if Buffy and her friends could fight the Knights long enough to find a way to get their voices back, Scott and his friends could too. It would probably be a particularly frustrating experience for the likes of Stiles and Scott, who frequently tried to get out of anything.

3 COULD NOT: The first

The first was a fairly abstract entity. It was considered the first evil, its existence even before the existence of the first demons. The former is not corporeal, so you cannot physically fight, but it can influence and empower many people.

Scott and his friends, like Buffy and his potential Slayers, could continue to fight those who followed the first, like Caleb. However, there would always be another person or demon to fight. The former can never really go away.

2 COULD: Spike

Spike began the series entirely dedicated to Drusilla. Without it, he was a little lost, and more like the average vampire. However, he had a particular obsession with assassins, and did not try to avoid them like most vampires. Instead, he sought out heroes so that he could punish them.

Of course, his antagonistic nature didn't stop when he had a soul either. While he became an ally of the good guys, he was never really a good guy. He is the type of character the pack could have defeated and convinced to temporarily leave the city, only to call him if they needed help against a greater threat in the future.

one COULD NOT: The Master

When the story of Buffy the Vampire Slayer First it started, Buffy's great test was going against the Master. He was an ancient vampire at the head of a cult of followers who not only had fangs and strength. The Master could also use telekinesis and telepathy in full force.

While McCall's pack could probably face him at his weakest point, at his strongest point, they would have a hard time. He, after all, actually killed Buffy during their fight.

NEXT: Buffy The Vampire Slayer: 5 Teen Wolf Villains that Buffy could defeat (and 5 definitely couldn't)



next

How I Met His Mother: 10 Ways Ted Got Worse and Worse





