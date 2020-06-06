5 Comedy Movies Hufflepuffs Will Love (& 5 They Will Hate)

Of all the houses, Hufflepuffs would likely be the connoisseurs of Hogwarts comedy. If anyone can appreciate the healing power of a good laugh, it is a Hufflepuff. However, comedy isn't always fun and it's where things can get complicated. It's hard to imagine a member of the Hufflepuff household appreciating a joke that came at the expense of another, meaning that not all comedies will tickle members of the "fair and loyal" household.

But when planning a Hufflepuff movie night, or looking for something to enjoy with a friend from Badger's house, here are a few suggestions, along with a few movies to avoid.

10 Love – Monty Python and the Holy Grail

The absurd humor that separates the sides of Monty Python and the Holy Grail It would do well for any member of the Hufflepuff household. Add ridiculous humor to the fact that violence in general is treated as a sham and this movie would certainly be a hit. Who but a Hufflepuff could really appreciate the amusement of a violent rabbit or the ridiculousness of a very Gryffindor like Black Knight who tries to fight even though he has no limbs left?

9 9 Hate – Hangover

Not all absurd stories will make Hufflepuff laugh, and The hangover it's an example of the kind of ridiculous comedy that a majority Hufflepuff audience won't appreciate.

Using alcohol to present the story is unlikely to appeal to the best behavior of the four Hogwarts houses, nor to the Las Vegas vibe and sexual jokes. While the image of a baby in sunglasses is likely to draw some laughter, The hangover it is made for a very different audience.

8 Love – Some like it hot

If any house appreciated a classic comic film it would be Hufflepuff. Hufflepuffs would come to Some like it hot and don't immediately judge him for being old or in black and white. However, the comic moment of Jack Lemmon and Tony Curtis, along with the fun-loving girl band they engage in while running away from gangsters, will certainly make the film a success.

Add to that the fact that the gang members are more respected than mocked and it makes for a Hufflepuff movie.

7 7 Hate – The 40 year old Virgin

The 40-year-old virgin It certainly offers a pretty comedic cast, directed by Steve Carell, but the basis of the film is about judging someone and their choices, and that's not likely to set the film off on the right foot for a Hufflepuff audience.

While it's funny to see Steve Carell suffer from having his chest waxed for real, the overall plot and messages would likely leave a sour taste in the mouth of any actual Hufflepuff in the audience.

6 6 Love – Bad Girls

The title of the film. Bad GirlsYou may target a Slytherin audience, but the movie is likely to be a hit with Hufflepuffs. Beyond the fact that Tina Fey's script is both hysterical and smart, the film proves that Hufflepuffs is right. Kindness and understanding will always lead to greater successes and relationships than meanness.

Add to that the fact that the film takes place in a school that is also segregated by certain traits and that the Hufflepuffs are the most likely to recognize flaws in the Hogwarts house system.

5 5 Hate – The Graduate

Advertised as a comedy The graduate not likely to win many Hufflepuff fans. The film is far from a comedy laugh. It's much more cerebral and a little haunting (though the acting and script are classic despite the age of the film).

While Hufflepuff is very likely to have feelings for Dustin Hoffman's Benjamin Braddock, they are not likely to fully enjoy his story, especially if they were expecting a night of comedy and lightness.

4 4 Love – The producers

Here the reference is to the musical movie by Matthew Broderick and Nathan Lane from The producersAlthough Hufflepuffs would probably also enjoy Gene Wilder's original. Beyond the fact that Hufflepuffs are very likely to enjoy a musical, the problems that arise due to the lie that Bialystock and Bloom make up can also tickle Hufflepuff's sensitivity.

Better behavior will likely lead to better results, and Hufflepuffs fully supports and understands it.

3 Hate – Heathers

It's hard to imagine, in a day and age with so much violence on school campuses, how Heathers It was ever done, but it was, and it would never have been a great comedy to show a Hufflepuff.

When Winona Ryder's boyfriend J.D. starts killing students on purpose, she doesn't take it very well (thank goodness). While Hufflepuffs more than anyone can appreciate wanting revenge on a stalker, there are still some lines that should never be crossed.

2 Love – Booksmart

The story of two hardworking best friends and the party they want to break free from is a perfect Hufflepuff story. Although the search for a good party has been done before, what it really does is the relationship between friends Amy and Molly. Smart booking A Hufflepuff comedy.

Even though they fell at one point, seeing friends constantly flatter themselves is both hilarious and heartwarming, and it's a great Hufflepuff thing.

one Hate – Bad Santa

Who really wants to see a comedy based on a scammer Santa trying to ruin Christmas for hard-working kids and shopping malls? Probably not a Hufflepuff.

The film highlights some of the many tropes that Hufflepuffs are unlikely to take kindly, including profanity, humor in the bathroom, drug and alcohol use, and unkindness to children. There's an audience for that, of course, but it's not likely to be Hufflepuff.

