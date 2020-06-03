5 Comedy Movies Slytherins Will Love (& 5 They Will Hate)

Although most don't consider Slytherin to be the home of the Harry Potter comedy, fans know there would be certain fun movies to tickle them.

At Harry Potter movies and books, Slytherins has a bad reputation. If a casual observer chose which house would be the least fun to hang out with, Slytherin might say. That's not really fair or true, especially with a common room located below the Black Lake.

RELATED: Harry Potter: 5 Rom-Coms Gryffindors Will Love (And 5 Hate)

This would make their common room particularly suitable for watching movies (due to lack of light) and (at least in the movies), it seems like Slytherin could accommodate most of the students in their common room. The Slytherins may not be fans of fart humor, but they certainly should appreciate the genius and the time it takes to pull off a really cool comedy.

10 Love – First Wives Club

Which is more likely to be appreciated by a Slytherin audience than a movie about women sticking together and helping each other to take revenge on the men who have wronged them. The Slytherins are loyal to their own and definitely believe in defending themselves when they have been harmed, and that is what First Wives Club is about. The story along with the amazing laughs provided by the incredibly talented Bette Midler, Goldie Hawn, and Diane Keaton would be a hit.

9 9 Hate – Nights of Talladega

The low whiny eyebrow behind the humor Talladega Nights You are not likely to find many fans among the Slytherin audience. Even beyond the humor type, the story of two NASCAR drivers probably wouldn't be at the top of any Slytherin viewing list. What would Draco Malfoy or Albus Potter think of Will Ferrell running in his underwear screaming that he is on fire? The expressions on their faces would be more fun than the movie would find.

8 Love – Track

When Track originally released in theaters, different theaters had different endings, and no one knew until they compared the notes to their friends. That trick and story would only be enough to do Track a hit for Slytherin viewers. Add the mental exercise of trying to solve the murders as they appear on the screen, and the humor and ambition of the Slytherin would certainly be satisfied with a vision of the movie based on the classic muggle board game.

7 7 Hate – Zoolander

I like Talladega Nights idiocy alien to the main characters of Zoolander it would probably frustrate Slytherin viewers more than entertain them.

RELATED: Ranking of All Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson Movies (According to Metacritic)

While the Slytherins probably have no trouble laughing at someone other than themselves, that doesn't mean they want to spend their free time surrounded by the same people who are likely to spend a good chunk of their lives trying to avoid. Apparently Will Ferrell is not a star for Slytherin viewers.

6 6 Love – Animal House

Not every Slytherin comedy has to be an eyebrow exercise. While Animal house It has a fair amount of rude jokes, the loyalty of the house will surely appeal to a Slytherin mentality. Bringing it to the man (i.e. the school administrators) would also be attractive to a house that has been abused for so long by the Dumbledore regime (see how the House Cup was stolen from them in the first Harry Potter book and movie. ). Animal house It would probably make every Slytherin viewer feel vindicated and appreciated.

5 5 Hate – Beetlejuice

Magic in Beetle juice For starters, it would probably be off-putting to Slytherin viewers, add to that the ghost personalities portrayed by Alec Baldwin and Gina Davis, and there's little in the Tim Burton classic to make it appealing to a Slytherin audience. Include the conga dance scene and the fact that there is a classic happy ending and that means Beetle juice It is likely to be a comedy to avoid when entertaining Slytherin friends or family.

4 4 Love – Bridesmaids

Bridesmaids he's smart, honest and very sarcastic, a perfect match in any comedy designed to appeal to a Slytherin demographic. As Lillian of Maya Rudolph says, "Why can't you be happy for me and then go home and talk behind my back later like a normal person?" It seems like he's defining all the Slytherin friends, not just the friends that appear on the screen. Bridesmaids He is both hilarious, honest, and sarcastic. It is the perfect movie for a big Slytherin party.

3 Hate – Rock School

In addition to the musical aspect of School of Rock, or Jack Black's rude humor, the Slytherins are unlikely to appreciate the success of a group of kids in school uniforms.

RELATED: Top 10 Most Useless Movie Masters Or Directors, Ranked

The story could generate too many memories of the Gryffindor house to be pleasant to watch. While breaking the rules at school and ignoring authority figures may be appealing, it's probably not enough to make this a comedy that the Slytherins generally would like in some way.

2 Love – Tropical Thunder

Tropical thunder it's a film that fools the film industry, particularly executives and big stars, and how can a Slytherin not appreciate that? As the underrated house what you should not love is that the big stars (like the famous Harry Potter) are absurd in reality, or that men with power and money are idiots as they have always imagined. Add to that the clever script, the jokes about awards and the reality, and there is no Slytherin that you cannot appreciate Tropical thunder.

one I hate: when Harry met Sally

A movie about the main characters getting together and living happily ever after? No thanks. When Harry met Sally It is well acted and well written, but Slytherin viewers would never appreciate the logic that is ignored once Harry and Sally get together at the end. Men and women cannot be friends, the film proposes. It is an absurd statement if you are actually cunning or smart enough to be able to make your own decisions that the Slytherins certainly are.

NEXT: Top 10 Funniest Bridesmaids Scenes



next

Which Tim Burton character are you based on your zodiac sign?





