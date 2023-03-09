PPC advertising is a powerful tool for businesses, but it also carries a lot of risk for wasted time and money. If done incorrectly, your organization will never get the results it deserves. However, with the right knowledge and strategies in place and the help of a professional Google Ads agency, you can make sure these strategies offer success-focused results. Many things go into quality PPC campaigns, but these five mistakes can get in the way of realizing your goals.

1. Failing to Set Specific Goals for Each Campaign

If you do not have specific goals, how do you know if your Google Ads campaigns work or not? These cannot focus on general things like ‘improve lead generation’ or ‘boost profits.’ Make measurable goals with specific key performance indicators (KPIs) in mind. Some options include a set click-through rate or a percentage reduction in cost per acquisition over time.

2. Lack of Tracking and Testing Different Options

If you do not pay attention to the data and analyze it properly, you will never know if you reach your goals. Too many inexperienced or untrained advertisers set up campaigns and then forget about them, simply hoping that they see an upswing in web traffic and sales. Not only do you need to keep an eye on important metrics, you also need a way to tweak ads, update keyword lists and target audience details, and A/B test ad copy to get the best results. These are the types of things best left in the hands of professional Google Ads agencies.

3. Ignoring Your Landing Page Quality Score

On the Google Ads platform, Quality Score depends on both ad and website relevancy and performance. They only want to send searchers to landing pages that give them what they are looking for. The Ads dashboard includes a link to a diagnostic tool that calculates expected performance based on past data. While it is not considered a KPI, it can help you develop more effective campaigns and upgrade your website for increased relevancy and a better user experience.

4. Giving Up on PPC Campaigns Too Soon

While it is possible to get immediate traction from some pay-per-click ad campaigns, you cannot truly tell if a specific keyword or target audience works unless you give it some time. Some recommend about three months before making any sweeping changes. When you work with a reputable Google Ads freelancer or agency, you know they have done their homework when it comes to effective optimization. Trust the process and track important metrics before moving on.

5. Not Getting Expert Help from a Google Ads Agency

Running a business takes a lot of time and focus. Do not try to squeeze PPC advertising management into your already busy schedule. The right Google Ads service provider has the knowledge, experience, time, and agility to create campaigns based on the latest best practices and keep them updated. This offers you the best opportunity to get the returns you need to help your company thrive.