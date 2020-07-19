5 countries that offer benefits to work in paradise

Remote work doesn't necessarily mean you have to stay in the confines of your dingy living room.

With the flexibility of working from home during the coronavirus pandemic, many workers can videoconference from anywhere in the world, including a favorite (and socially distant) vacation spot.

With travel restrictions beginning to lift, countries around the world are offering incentives to stay or visit long-term. Despite the caution of traveling, the pandemic could be the perfect time to live your dream of living abroad for a lower price, taking remote work to a whole new level. Here are the five places that offer the most attractive offers.

Barbados

This Caribbean country proposes a "12-month Barbados welcome stamp" program, announced last week, that would allow non-residents to stay in the tropical destination for a year. The news comes at a perfect time when Barbados lifted its travel restrictions this week, in a bid to attract more visitors.

Sicily, Italy

Although Italy's travel restrictions eased for some in May, they are still looking for tourists to spend or stay for a while. Country officials have proposed a $ 85 million budget to incentivize travelers, with coupons for free nights at hotels, exemptions from entrance fees for museums and tourist attractions, and an offer to pay up to half the tourist airfare. . Unfortunately, the only caveat is that Americans still cannot enter most European countries for non-essential travel.

Greece

In May, the country said it would make traveling to Greece and within Greece cheaper by reducing the value added tax (VAT) on all transport from 24% to 13% to encourage visits, according to the BBC. Now that the country is open, visitors, or those who want to fulfill their "Mama Mia" fantasies, can travel from all over the world for the best vacations, or work from home. However, as with Italy, Americans may have to wait a little longer before flying.

Mexico

If you prefer to answer your business calls from the sandy shores of the beach, Mexico has you covered. The Hotel Associations of Cancun, Cozumel, the Riviera Maya and others launched a campaign "# Come2MexicanCaribbean". Some of the benefits include free hotel stays, free car rentals, and discounts at tourist attractions, spas, and golf courses, according to Insider. Offers are available until August 15.

Chile

This is for entrepreneurs. Start Up Chile offers programs for new technology companies to relocate to Chile and start building their businesses there. These programs not only provide funds to new companies, but also provide one-year work visas upon arrival in the country.

While these countries offer tempting discounts and benefits, other parts of the world offer free testing or care if travelers are infected with COVID-19. Iceland and the Portuguese island of Madeira are screening all visitors free of charge upon arrival. In addition, Cyprus offers to pay anyone who tests positive for the virus, including food, a place to stay, and health care services for themselves and their families.