5 dead in hostage situation in South African church; 40 arrested

Five people were killed in a hostage situation at a Pentecostal church in South Africa on Saturday.

Police and military officials who responded to reports of a shooting at the headquarters of the International Church of Pentecostal Holiness in Zuurbekom, near Johannesburg, found four people "shot and burned to death in a car" and a security guard. shot in another car.

It happened around 3 a.m. local time, according to reports. Police hostage negotiators were still on the scene hours later.

The Associated Press described the church as a person with many problems.

Police arrested 40 people. Six people have been injured.

Police say the children were among the rescued. They say the attack by a group of armed people "may have been motivated by a fight" between members of the church.

More than 25 firearms have been seized, according to Reuters.

Khehla John Sitole, National Commissioner of General Police, said the authorities' swift response further prevented destruction and death, according to ABC News.

"I am confident that the rapid response by the joint security forces has prevented what could have been a more severe bloodbath," Sitole said in a statement Saturday. "It is quite unfortunate that such an incident occurs during a time when South Africa is affected by a deadly virus and violent crime."

