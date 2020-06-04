5 Fantasy Movies That ISTPs Will Love (5 They Will Hate)

The ISTP personalities of the MBTI® personality groups are pragmatic and thoughtful. Here are some fantasy movies that they will adore and others that they will reject.

The ISTP personalities of the MBTI® personality groups are pragmatic and thoughtful. Here are 5 fantasy movies that you will love and 5 that you will hate. The Myers-Briggs Type Indicator® (MBTI®) is a method by which psychological types are classified according to the theories of C. G. Jung.

The ISTP personality type is described as a craftsman, someone who is good with his hands and likes to process things internally. Fantasy movies have a lot of variety when it comes to themes and there are some that are a good match for this personality.

10 Love: meet Joe Black

Craftspeople will enjoy this movie because it is a mix of 1940s movies with an updated edition that will make you feel good about watching it. The actors are charming and the story takes you to a different world. It is not exaggerated with special effects except for some scenes and dramatic scenes also work.

The lead actress is beautiful in a classic way and makes the movie more believable with her grace.

9 9 Hate: Incredible Hulk

Helmet It will not conform to ISTP because it is loaded with special effects and will not reach the true story and will leave the viewer uninterested in the plot.

Actors don't get involved enough and the action is over the top and it will feel like a drag on people who like to be pragmatic. Story and action will not be enough to keep this personality type interested and they will not be a good choice for choosing a movie night.

8 Love: Back to the future

Return to the future It's great for the ITSP because it's imaginative but realistic in terms of how it addresses time travel back to the 1950s and what it would be like for someone 30 years old in the future.

The special effects hold up well and the comedy is enjoyable as it is not over the top or face to face. It is a classic that has been seen again for many generations and is a solid recommendation for someone looking for a fantasy movie.

7 7 Hate: Spider-Man

Spiderman it won't do the job for ISTP people who prefer common sense issues to big productions and over-activity. The film was popular in the early 2000s and doesn't hold up as well when it was seen again today.

It's based on big production, but it can be repetitive and the rest of the plot doesn't hold up. Acting is fine, but if it were a little more attractive it would be more pleasing to the pragmatic personality.

6 6 Love: lord of the rings

Action and fantasy mix well in this franchise which is great for an intellectual person who really wants to get involved with a story. It's not a basic special effects movie and it has complex characters and the action and fighting really have you on the edge of your seat.

The characters are layered and the audience knows what they are fighting for and who they are protecting, which will make the story more enjoyable.

5 5 Hate: after earth

Big budget for this movie, but it wasn't delivered after an extensive media campaign to gain a large audience. The fear quotes were really interesting, but overall they didn't live up to expectations for a summer blockbuster.

It's a bit of a stretch and ISTP wouldn't enjoy that because it ruins the illusion of a credible story.

4 4 Love: iron man

There are many fun aspects to this movie and it does more than just a one-dimensional movie.

Pragmatic people will enjoy it because relationships are explained and it makes fantasy aspects more meaningful because it is happening to a real and layered person.

3 Hate: Battlefield Land

In this film that was not liked by critics or the public, many fans were wishing there was more in terms of plot and action.

The premise is too much and the actors don't do a good job of luring you in, which is frustrating. The idea is a good one, but if the story won't keep ISTP on the edge of its seat, people won't enjoy their movie night.

2 Love: I robot

Robots in the future and how they could become dangerous is the main plot of the film, but the elegant style and excellent writing make the film. A pragmatic person will understand the complaints of people who are frustrated at being replaced by technology. The action is awesome and the fantasy movie can be enjoyed with the whole family.

one Hate: Dolittle

Talking animals and a British accent generally work well, but this film was not well received and was viewed as a failure. The effects look great, but it didn't take into account that people's story wants an engaging story.

Fantasy aspects have special effects, but acting is hard to beat because it spoils the illusion a bit.

