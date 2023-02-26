Yes! If you want to have a Flat Stomach, then Please avoid these foods :

1. Caffeine (for most people – read why)

Technically not a food, per se, but caffeine is still the most consumed stimulant in the world – and in many cases, responsible for increasing belly fat (no cream, sugar, or calories needed).

Some people are more sensitive than others. I know giving up caffeine can be problematic or undesirable for most people, but try giving it a shot. If, after two weeks, you don’t notice a bit of difference, introduce it back.

WHY ARE CAFFEINATED DRINKS SO BAD?

There is a strong connection between type 2 diabetes and belly fat. Research has shown that caffeine consumption decreases insulin sensitivity by about 15% and negatively impacts the metabolism of sugars among people with diabetes.

Caffeine is also closely linked to increased cortisol levels (our stress hormone), which, when chronically elevated, can lead to belly fat. Consider cutting it out of your diet if you’re a regular coffee drinker.

BOTTOM LINE: Decreased insulin sensitivity and increased cortisol levels put your body on the fast track for gaining belly fat, so many people notice a drop in inches throughout their belly area after they cut out caffeine.

To avoid splintering caffeine withdrawal headaches, step down with green tea – matcha tea, in particular. Green tea contains nutrient-rich polyphenols but with much, much less caffeine. This is my favorite (and easy) traditional green tea or a unique matcha green tea I love.

Note: Green tea contains a nutrient called L-theanine, which makes you feel calm, but alert. It’s highest in matcha but also present in traditional green tea. A good matcha will always cost more and is always powdery green.

2. Refined Carbohydrates

Refined carbs are similar to coffee drinks in that they decrease insulin sensitivity. But refined carbs are also notoriously stripped of most nutrients – like vitamins and minerals. Refined carbohydrates, especially for people with belly fat, are a fast way to throw off your blood sugar levels that are responsible for storing belly fat and your nutrition.

WHY ARE REFINED CARBS SO BAD?

When blood sugar levels rise, insulin gets called to action to bring those levels back down to normal again. When insulin goes into overdrive, the way it does when we eat foods that translate to sugar, fat is stored in the belly area.

Not all carbohydrates are bad! You can still include a lot of healthy carbohydrates in your diet without the unhealthy kickback your body experiences with refined carbs. Fruits, vegetables, and whole grains are examples of more beneficial carbohydrates.

Back to these low-fat, refined carbs. They don’t do your body any favors, so avoid them most of the time.

EXAMPLES OF REFINED CARBOHYDRATES

pretzels and chips

most store-bought bread, bagels, wraps, buns, and tortillas

pasta and pizza dough

waffles, muffins, and pastries

store-bought baked desserts

3. Alcohol

This isn’t necessarily a warning for people who enjoy the occasional drink or two with dinner. After all, some exciting research shows that light to moderate alcohol consumption can be beneficial!

But keep the following information in your back pocket the next time you plan to have a few margaritas or a handful of beers…

4. Anything containing non-nutritive sweeteners

The allure of eating something sweet without absorbing calories from sugar is strong. If you’re dieting, it makes perfect sense to drink a diet soda or eat candy with no sugar, right?

Except it doesn’t work.

WHY ARE NON-NUTRITIVE SWEETENERS BAD?

A profound correlation exists between artificial sweeteners, like those in diet sodas, and weight gain. Research has shown that non-nutritive sweeteners like aspartame block a crucial enzyme that boosts insulin sensitivity. Remember what I mentioned above? Decreased insulin sensitivity almost always leads to fat storage through the belly area.

The ingredients you’re looking for on a label are aspartame, acesulfame-K, and sucralose.

Stevia is a natural no-calorie sweetener and doesn’t have the same side effects as artificial sweeteners.

Research has shown that children who consume artificial sweeteners have a more fantastic body mass index (BMI) than children who don’t.

Foods that frequently contain artificial sweeteners include:

Sugar-free yogurt

Candy

Energy/protein bars

Diet sodas and juices

Pudding

Canned fruits

If you have a sugar addiction, it could be complicated to cut out these foods. Aim for low-glycemic fruits (berries, green apples, etc.), sparkling water, or dark chocolate to remove the edge.

5. Corn, Canola, and Soybean Oils:

Indeed, something we should all avoid, refined vegetable oils, like soybean, corn, and canola oils, are found in most processed foods. Just because the word “vegetable” is the name of this oil type, don’t be fooled into thinking it’s actually good for you—quite the opposite.

WHY ARE PROCESSED VEGETABLE OILS BAD?

When we consume too much-processed vegetable oil, we also increase the amount of omega-6 fatty acids. Overconsumption of omega-6 fatty acids promotes inflammation in the body.

If you have inflammation, it is difficult, often impossible, to lose weight.

Processed vegetable oils are cheap. And because the United States has no shortage of the crops needed to produce these oils, they’re everywhere. Not just chips and cookies but bread, protein bars, and hummus. It’s essential to read labels to see what’s in your food. Again, the big offenders are corn, canola, and soybean oil.

Healthier alternative oils and fats include:

olive oil

coconut oil

avocado and avocado oil

eggs

nuts & seeds

grass-fed butter

Some nut butter (read labels, and many contain other unhealthy ingredients)

If you’re wondering where to start kicking the belly fat habit, this is a good place. But first, you need to know what type of fat you have in your body.