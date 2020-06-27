5 free downloads to keep your PC or Mac safe

The FBI has seen a significant increase in cybercrime reporting since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Hackers, scammers, and snoopers are having a picnic. Be sure to check for updates on your computer.

Although he is frustrated by recent national events, this is not the time to let his guard down. Here are a few ways to safeguard your digital life.

1. Use the internet anonymously

Tired of advertisers, snoopers, and Big Tech tracking your every move online? One of the most popular discrete tools available is The Onion Router or Tor, for short. Initially developed in the mid-1990s by the US Navy to protect online communications from the US, it is now a free global network for public use.

By redirecting your internet traffic through Tor, you can make it difficult for potential intruders to track your location and online activity. From privacy advocates to journalists and Internet citizens concerned with surveillance and monitoring, Tor is the reference tool for anonymity on the web.

However, configuring your computer to exclusively route your traffic through Tor can be challenging. Fortunately, there is an easy-to-use web browser that will automatically route all of your traffic through Tor even without advanced computer and network knowledge.

2. Don't let malware take over your system

Antimalware programs are essential for scanning and removing harmful files from your computer. Microsoft's Windows Defender comes with your PC. It scans your computer for malware, quarantines malicious files, and removes them with just a few clicks.

Although Apple doesn't offer built-in malware protection for Mac, it still needs it. In approximately 30 seconds, Malwarebytes for Mac identifies and removes malicious files. There is a paid version, but the free option is sufficient for most people.

3. Let IBM control your DNS

The Internet's Domain Name System (DNS) directs you to specific websites when you enter a domain name in your browser. That's why you can type the name of a site (eg Archive.org) instead of the cumbersome IP address of the site (207.241.224.2). Your internet service provider automatically assigns your DNS settings, but hackers can hijack them to redirect traffic to malicious websites.

Instead, use Quad9 maintained by IBM and The Global Cyber ​​Alliance. Once configured, the free and fast Quad9 DNS service instantly verifies any site you want to visit against the IBM X-Force threat intelligence database of over 40 billion web pages and images analyzed.

Quad9 also blocks unauthorized DNS redirects and remote hosts. It is easy to configure and there is no program to download.

4. Make sure no one is spying on you

Keyloggers collect everything you do on your computer and share it with the hackers who control them. An error opening an attachment, visiting an unauthorized website, or hitting the wrong link and you are a victim. It is a simple way for hackers to steal your account details and credentials.

The Ghostpress free download scans existing keyloggers on your computer and offers real-time protection. It runs in the background as you type and also blocks background attempts to record your activities.

5. Only use encrypted connections

When shopping online, you should look for web addresses that start with "https: //". This ensures that the website is transferring data through a secure encrypted connection. You will also see a lock icon in the address bar of your browser.

This encryption protects against hijacking and malicious hacking attempts, but not all sites have made the change. Take matters into your own hands. You can remember to just visit the main sites and look for the lock.

Alternatively, add the free HTTPS Everywhere browser extension to your security arsenal. Rewrite your web requests as secure, even if the website you visit is not properly encrypted.

You can download the browser extension for the desktop versions of Chrome, Firefox and Opera.

And one more, don't forget your cameras.

We have all heard the horror stories of someone hacking into a security camera watching over a house or a nursey. Take action now before you become a victim. Many security cameras offer increased security settings and two-factor authentication.

Tap or click here to see the steps to make sure that the only person who has access to your security camera images is you.

