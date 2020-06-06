5 Horror Movies That ESFJs Will Love (& 5 They Will Hate)

Are you ready for a scary night? If you're an ESFJ personality type, you're in luck! Here are 5 horror movies that you will love, and 5 that you should avoid.

The ESFJ are the "consuls" of the MBTI personality, which means that they are persons of persons. They love searchlights and are the high school cheerleaders and athletes. They love attention and attention loves them. The ESFJ are also the type of upbringing and the mother figures of the group.

They value responsibility and put relationships, especially family, above all else. Like ESFJs, horror movies are unique. Horror movies may be best for ESFJs as they feature popular and fun-loving people as well as mothers. They can also show characters and stories that are not suitable for an ESFJ. Here are the 5 horror movies they will love and the 5 they will hate.

10 Love: the ring

This 2002 horror movie is perfect for an ESFJ from The ring caters to the enriching side of the ESFJ. This movie follows a woman who is seven days old after seeing a video of a girl emerging from a well. It turns out that all the girl really needed was someone to take care of her, and the main character in the movie tries to do just that.

9 9 I hate: the uninvited

While this is a 2009 epic horror movie, an ESFJ may not like it. The uninvited it's about a girl who comes home from a psychiatric ward after an episodic break.

While at home, he discovers the truth of why he had to leave in the first place and the end turns into a twist and turn of hallucinations and murders. The family in this movie is broken and ends with a heartbreaking note from the main character, Anna.

8 Love: a quiet place

This movie starts out in horror and ends with the importance of family and motherhood, so an ESFJ will love this one. A peaceful place follow a family as they navigate a post-apocalyptic world where they have to be absolutely silent or else they will attract monsters that gravitate towards sound.

ESFJ will love this because this movie has moments of love and the importance of family. Not to mention, the film ends with the mother and father protecting their family.

7 7 Hate: Shutter Island

This mind-blowing mystery / thriller / horror is a must-see for any horror fanatic. Shutter Island it follows a man, played by Leonardo DiCaprio, who investigates a fugitive from a madhouse.

What starts out as a typical thriller ends as a big reveal of the man who is investigating the fugitive is actually a resident of the asylum due to the actions of his mentally insane wife. While this twist at the end of the film is successful, the story surrounding the wife will not suit the welcoming heart of an ESFJ.

6 6 Love: the child

This 2016 movie, while not entirely pleasant to watch, is one that might appeal to an ESFJ. The boy It is a story of a babysitter who cares for a porcelain doll that was replaced by a boy, Grahms, who disappeared.

Although the film ends with a twist of the wrist controlled by an adult Grahms who lives on the walls of the house, the protagonist, played by Lauren Cohan from The Walking Dead, learn to care for the doll as if it were his own. This gentle and loving side of leadership will attract ESFJs everywhere.

5 5 I hate: mother!

mother! It is one of those movies that you can never forget. This film is basically an analysis of how society takes advantage of mothers and the gifts they give us.

The plot is incredulous and takes viewers on an adventure of people's greed. Because an ESFJ is a person of people and they value the importance of care, mother! it is a movie they will probably need to skip.

4 4 Love: Midsommar

This Ari Aster movie will undoubtedly be loved by ESFJs. Cinematography and the use of color are unmatched, but that's not why an ESFJ will love it.

Midsommar it is about accepting a woman into a community that she has always longed for. Instead of staying with her toxic boyfriend, she ends up being valued and treasured by the cult she accidentally ends up visiting. This allows you to see your value and improve your life (see the photo above). A friendly and people-driven ESFJ will love the community that the main character, Dani, finds and will support their acceptance.

3 Hate: hereditary

Another vision of Ari Aster, Hereditary it is darker than its predecessor on this list. While Midsommar ends on a strangely uplifting note, Hereditary It is its opposite. In this movie, a family breaks the seams when the death of their son, Charlie, is caused by Charlie's brother.

Suddenly, his dead grandmother's cult obsession comes into play and tears the family apart. It is better to avoid this, especially since the mother is deranged.

2 Love: Friday the 13th

The 2009 restart of Friday the 13th it's one of those horror classics we can't get enough of and luckily an ESFJ will love it. While Jason Voorhees may be mentally unstable with Whitney's kidnapping, he does so for a reason: he looks like his mother. All Jason wants is for his mother to come back, and that can only soften the heart of an ESFJ who watches on Friday the 13th.

one I hate: us

Jordan Peele gives horror moviegoers an addictive movie about the two versions of ourselves. Although it dominated the opening weekend, an ESFJ may not be similar to watching We as she follows a cloned family that terrorizes her twin family.

This ending shook the world and everyone in it, and while it's unforgettable, it's a movie that can be awkward for an ESFJ.

