5 incredibly useful things you didn't know Apple Notes could do

I bet you're making more lists of things (work, home, food, kids, etc.) lately. Notes come standard on iPhones, iPads, and Macs, but you probably don't realize how you can use the app. It is very similar to what you do with an old device.

Notes looks like a little yellow notepad and is an excellent digital organizer. It is ideal for quick thoughts or longer reflections at night. Once it syncs with iCloud, you have your notes on your devices.

Be sure to take this extra step. Go to Settings> (Your Name)> iCloud, then turn on Notes. You will see your notes on all your Apple devices that you are logged in with the same Apple ID.

Now, let's look at some new ways you can start using Notes.

1. Use it as a document scanner

When you need to scan a document, you don't need to get a third-party app. The notes will take care of the work.

Open the Notes app. Create a new note by clicking on the icon that looks like a square with a pen located at the bottom right of the screen. Tap the camera icon at the bottom of your new note and select Scan documents.

Hold your phone over the document you want to scan. Your application will detect a document and scan it when it is set to Automatic. In manual mode, you must take the photo. Switch between modes at the top right of your screen.

Tap the photo shutter button at the bottom of the screen to complete the scan. You can edit the image after taking it by dragging the corners of the page. When done, tap "Save" at the bottom right of your screen. Your file will be saved as PDF.

You can then email or message the scan directly from Notes.

2. Have Siri take notes for you

Suppose you need to remember a house number or a list of things you need at the hardware store. No need to pick up your phone, unlock it, search for the Notes app, and start a new note. How tedious! Instead, say "Hi Siri, please note the house number is 1980" or "Hi Siri, create a note called Home Depot listing"

You can dictate your text, and Siri will confirm and save your note. You can also update your Notes using Siri. Just say "Hi Siri, please update my home number note."

Siri is pretty much on target with Notes. You can ask him to search for notes that contain certain topics. That is very useful.

3. Keep the family organized

Let's use a grocery shopping list as an example. With Notes, you can create a list and ask other family members to add it to that list.

While the ability to share individual notes is not a new feature, with iOS 13, you can now share an entire folder with anyone. To share a folder, swipe left, and tap the Add people icon.

Select how you want to invite people. If you want to share in a read-only mode, select Sharing options and check View only.

4. A place to remodel and project ideas.

Whether you are remodeling a small bathroom or designing a backyard garden, you can have some hand drawn sketches with your plans. Use Notes to create a folder containing photos of your sketches. You can also add attachments, including other photos, videos, or web links, so you have all your ideas in one place.

If you've used Apple Notes before, you know the app has no problem finding handwritten or written text. The app was unable to search for images in previous versions, but that changed with iOS 13.

Enter your specific term in the search bar, and Notes will return all instances of the saved text input, image, and scanned document word, such as receipts.

5. Store important documents and numbers

If you can't remember your child's Social Security number or alarm password, write it down. If you want to keep a private note from anyone who can use your device, you can use Face ID, Touch ID or a password to lock and unlock your notes. (Wondering what is the best method? Touch or click for a comparison. )

For any note that contains confidential information, open the note you want to protect and tap the share icon in the upper right corner, then choose Lock Note. Give the note a password, and if desired, enable Face ID or Touch ID as well. Note that you will not be able to see the locked note if you forget this password.

Once locked, you'll see a padlock icon next to the note along with the last date it was edited. To unlock, enter your password.

Bonus tip: anchor a note

You may find that you refer to some notes over and over again. No need to search or sort your collection of notes, just write down the most important ones. Doing so will place the anchored notes at the top.

Swipe right on any note, and tap the pin icon. Repeat the process to unpin.

