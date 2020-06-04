5 Most Inspirational Katniss Scenes (& 5 Where Fans Felt Sorry For Her) 

As the main character in The Hunger Games, Katniss Everdeen was heroic and tragic. Here are their highest highs and lows in the series.

The Hunger Games is one of the most popular young adult series in history, but despite the series' appearance of romance, it is truly an extremely disturbing dystopian series.

RELATED: The Hunger Games: 5 Characters Who Deserved More (and 5 Who Got Their Deserved)

As the protagonist, Katniss Everdeen goes through many intense and traumatic things throughout the series, but she also has some of the bravest and heroic moments. These are some of her most inspiring scenes, as well as the moments when fans felt bad for her.

10 Sorry: See Gale being whipped by the Peacemaker

Katniss's relationship with Gale is quite complex, as they have known each other for a long time. They are close friends, but there are also some confusing romantic elements between them.

Katniss cares about Gale a lot, even if she's not in love with him, so seeing him flogged to the point of death by the Peacekeepers was extremely traumatic for her.

9 9 Inspiring: when she volunteered instead of Prim

One of the most inspiring moments Katniss has in the series is also one of the most iconic moments of anyone in these books. When Katniss volunteers to take Prim's place as the District 12 tribute, she is pretty unknown.

It is clear that Katniss loves her sister very much and that she is someone who will protect the people who matter to her regardless of the cost to her.

8 Sorry: having to participate in the Quarter Quell

Given how traumatic it is to have to be in any hunger game, having to participate twice is unthinkable. To return to Katniss for the rebellion he inspired, Snow makes sure that he will have to participate in the Quarter Quell.

When Katniss learned that this would happen, it was devastating, and many fans were as horrified as the characters.

7 7 Inspiring: Caring for Peeta in the early games

In the first book, Peeta and Katniss don't know each other very well, but they soon become allies. After Katniss discovers Peeta and sees how hurt he was from being stabbed by Cato, she goes out of her way to save and protect him.

RELATED: The Hunger Games: 10 Characters Katniss Should Have Been With (Other Than Peeta)

This was an inspiring moment that was the beginning of their intense relationship, and it was also inspiring because it revealed the kind of person Katniss is and how protective she is.

6 6 Sorry: seeing Cinna get killed in front of her

Katniss is no stranger to seeing death and traumatic things around her. Her father died when she was young, and then she witnessed the deaths at the Hunger Games when she was a tribute. However, one of the most horrible deaths he had to do with was Cinna's.

He was killed in front of her on purpose to make a point, and it was really awful. Cinna was so important to Katniss and such a wonderful person that this death was especially hard.

5 5 Inspiring: Gamemakers always showing up

When Katniss shows off her skills to the Gamemakers, they aren't paying attention to her at all, but she makes her presence known by shooting an arrow past them and towards the piglet on the table.

RELATED: The Hunger Games: 10 Things You Never Knew About Katniss Everdeen

Then, during training for Quarter Quell, he takes things even further by making a replica of Seneca Crane who was killed for spoiling in recent games. These were great moments that showed Katniss had a lot of fighting in her.

4 4 Sorry: when you couldn't save Rue

One of the saddest and most dramatic moments in the entire series is when Rue dies during the first few games. Rue was so young and a representation of innocence in many ways, so her death shocked both Katniss and fans.

Seeing Katniss honor her after her death was also an especially inspiring moment that showed Katniss's compassion.

3 Inspirational: doing everything possible to make sure that Peeta survived and not her

After Katniss and Peeta are selected to participate in the Quarter Quell, Katniss decides that this time it will be Peeta who will have to survive.

She is determined to do everything possible to save Peeta, and she doesn't mind going out on her own. While things don't go according to plan, his desire to protect Peeta was somewhat courageous.

2 Sorry: when Prim died just before the war ended

One of the saddest moments in the series is one that truly brings home the horror of war and collateral damage.

All Katniss did was because she tried to save her sister, so Prim died before Snow's mansion was taken and the war ended was particularly heartbreaking. This moment showed that there is no rhyme or reason for this type of destruction.

one Inspiring: All the times she cared for the people she cared about

Many of Katniss's most inspiring moments revolve around the fact that she was always protecting others around her and how she used to become a guardian of the weak. She was very heroic in this way, and would always ally herself with people like Rue and Wiress despite others dismissing them.

He clearly cared more about a person's kindness than most of the other qualities.

NEXT: The Hunger Games: 10 Most Selfless Things Katniss Did



next

What quirky '90s comedy should you watch based on your zodiac sign?





