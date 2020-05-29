5 of the dumbest-looking dinosaurs that ever walked this planet





Do you think dinosaurs are always so majestic and powerful? Think again, because some of them look downright silly or downright questionable. Here's a practical guide.5 Of the dumbest-looking dinosaurs that have ever lived Thanks to iconic movies like "Jurassic Park", we generally feel a collective "wowwww" whenever we think of the giants and ancient giant lizards that are the dinosaurs. Fierce, gigantic, and simply astonishing to look at, the idea that creatures of this size and power used to walk our lands always kindles our imaginations, making us wonder what it would be like to see a Tyrannosaurus rex walking in the far distance or a herd of Raptors. chasing prey. Unfortunately, the reality is that many of these dinosaurs did not receive the Spielberg movie treatment. And while they had some great evolutionary ideas, many of them ended up looking silly or even questionable. Here are some of them, along with a good old-fashioned barbecue: Longisquama

Don't let the name fool you. It may sound like something majestic, but the real dinosaur looked like a lizard that fell onto a box of hockey sticks, only to have some of those sticks on its back forever. It's basically a lizard, with excruciatingly large spines that look like hockey sticks on its back. Our only question is: why?

Mamenchisaurus We all know Diplodocus, right? Giant grass-eating dinosaur that had a long tail to act as a counterweight to its long neck? Of course we do. Well, take that long neck, put it on a dinosaur body that is much, much smaller for it, send it to the Jurassic Period, then you basically have Mamenchisaurus. How this beast was even able to balance its neck with its body is a mystery. Kosmoceratops If Triceratops was the officially released song, then Kosmoceratops is the unfinished demo left on the songwriters' phone. It's basically a Triceratops, but instead of protruding horns to help act as a defense, it has buttons that point inward as if it wanted to protect itself … from itself. We are joking. We appreciate you, Kosmoceratops.MasiakasaurusAhh, Mother Nature, you never stop making us laugh. Remember when you were a nervous teenager and added spikes to your leather jacket? That's basically the Masiakasaurus, just in dinosaur form. The thing has too many teeth on its own, possibly to help protect itself since it is a fairly young child. Incisivosaurus Now, this is just ridiculous. Looking like the result of pressing "randomize" on a character creation button, the Incisivosaurus is basically a reptile-headed goose and some feathery little arms? Look, we agreed on the theory that dinosaurs have feathers, but we didn't say so. Well, at least he tried. We can recognize that, Incisivosaurus. Now please try a little more. "Unfortunately, the setting for the Jurassic Park must remain in the realm of fiction," the researchers concluded. shvmoz, CC BY-SA 2.0.



