5 Of The Most Heartwarming Moments In The Series (& 5 Of The Most Traumatic)

game of Thrones It is not the only television show with a beautifully nihilistic bent. As fans will no doubt know, Rick and Morty It is infamous for its cruel and piercing humor, and the show's writers love to punish themselves and viewers by staging a poignant moment on television only to squander it absurdly afterward.

Well, you really can't blame them; Art imitates life, after all. This polarizing nature has also become one of Rick and MortyThe most notable trademarks. The melancholy of the show is sometimes proportional to its joy. To prove the point, here are five of each of those yin and yang moments from the series.

10 Heartwarming: Beth and Jerry getting back together

This one starts out pretty traumatic for Morty and Summer, since divorces are always painful. The fact that Rick has gradually caused it also paints him in a negative light. However, despite Rick's cold calculations and conspiracies, it seems that Beth and Jerry's love persevered.

The two were back together after divorcing for almost a season. Their reunion is also very sincere, as it involves running away from Rick and the whole family to reconcile their differences and problems with each other … temporarily.

9 9 Traumatic: Beth Shooting Mr. Poopybutthole

Certain events in the series have proven too much for the normal human psyche and have become permanent scars for both viewers and characters. In this case, Beth mistakes Mr. Poopybutthole for a parasite and shoots him almost to death.

Granted, it's not just a trauma for Beth and the viewers, but also for Mr. Poopybutthole, who now resents Beth and some of the Smith family members. Not only was it a breach of trust, but it also involved a life-or-death situation. Beth will carry that luggage forever.

8 Heartwarming: Slick Morty's wish

One of the best and most depressing episodes in history. Rick and Morty it is "Tales from the Citadel", and was brave at all times That's why Morty's four naive wishes at the Citadel's "wish portal", where one of them jumped out of substantial desire, is such a bittersweet joy to behold. Slick Morty wished that Morty's situations in the Citadel would change.

Then the show momentarily ruins it by making the "portal of desires" a giant garbage chute all the time. Still, it seems that Slick Morty's bold wish came true, as a "Morty" now controls the Citadel.

7 7 Traumatic: Rick's suicide attempt

Rick, despite his robotic thinking and his contempt for the emotions of others, is an emotional creature. This was more intense when Rick met an old flame named Unity and experienced a temporary dose of happiness again.

Too bad they had to separate soon after for both to mature. Rick took this pretty badly and even attempted suicide while regretting the relationship he once had with Unity. It was Rick at his most vulnerable point, which we don't see too often.

6 6 Heartwarming: Toxic Rick concerned about toxic mortality

Rick didn't care about Morty has been disproved in occasional doses throughout the show. However, it was given to viewers in drinks, during the episode "Rest and Ricklaxation", where Rick and Morty are separated from their toxic beings.

Rick soon discovered that his nontoxic self harbors no love for family, not even Morty. Meanwhile, his toxic self cares so much for his grandson that he was forced to sacrifice himself just to save toxic Morty. That's … a way to show that Rick cares about Morty.

5 5 Traumatic: King Jellybean

Morty rarely chooses his own adventures, usually one in ten, with Rick, but when he does, he tends to go up in flames. At least, that's what happened with the first adventure he chose in a colorful Dungeons and Dragons-style dimension.

Surprisingly, Morty was assaulted by a pedophile Jellybean in one of the show's most disturbing engagements. It turns out that this pedophile was also the King in said fantasy world. It's where Morty and the viewers got their first dose of the real nightmare evil. Adding another layer to this is the fact that King Jellybean was voiced by none other than legendary Sponge Bob Square Pants talent Tom Kenny.

4 4 Heartwarming: Rick's simple dreams

The series takes every opportunity it can to rub in the audience's face that Rick was never a good father to Beth … well, the C-137 Rick, at least. Fortunately, not all Ricks are created equal; Some of them in some remote dimensions lead simple lives and are good family oriented parents. They also value Beth and her wives as simple treasures of life.

Insultingly, the most ambitious Ricks call one of them Simple Rick, but they probably just envy his happiness. Simple Rick knew very well that life satisfaction doesn't have to be complicated. Most Ricks could learn one or two things, probably some humility, from Simple Rick.

3 Traumatic: Rick's simple slavery

Unfortunately, the Citadel simply cannot have pretty things. The Ricks businessmen found a way to capitalize on Simple Rick by enslaving him, as the latter's happy brain produces chemicals that taste good when used in the flavor of wafers.

Since then, Simple Rick's life has been nothing more than a looped dream where the reality outside of him treats him as nothing more than a dairy cow. One only has to wonder if Ricks is sad by choice or by force to avoid being enslaved.

2 Heartwarming: Morty Cheering Summer Up

Summer found out very early in the first season that it was an unwanted pregnancy and that her life could have been better. Therefore, she decided to leave the family, but Morty was there to comfort her and prevent her from making a big mistake.

As it did? Noting the fact that Morty of that dimension is dead and that life is meaningless, so Summer should stop worrying and look at the Interdimensional Cable. Nothing like a little existential nihilism to cheer up your disappointed sister. They both became ungodly descendants of Rick after that, but it was still a sweet family moment.

one Traumatic: destroying its own dimension

There is simply no grander way to show Morty that life in his universe is meaningless than through prom. Well, initially, it was just a prom, but then Rick and Morty screwed everything up with a flawed love potion that plunged Earth into an apocalypse.

Rick's solution was quite simple: find a parallel universe where they die and replace their dead versions there. No one would be wiser. However, burying her corpse and discovering that she is neither special nor has any inherent purpose has affected Morty, as was likely the case with viewers.

