5 Queens Who Made The Best Mentors (& 5 Who Need Improvement)

the RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race the universe continues to expand and Secret Celebrity Drag Race It is another very successful spin-off that is destined to be renewed for many seasons. In each episode, RuPaul invited three famous guests to compete for the Celebrity Drag Race Next America & # 39; s Superstar title with a $ 10,000 donation to a charity of their choice.

RELATED: RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race: 5 Things We Love (and 5 We Don't)

These celebrities were guided by iconic Endurance race contestants from past seasons, which, in Secret celebrity, were referred to as Queen Supremes. While it was exciting to see many of the best Endurance race Fans' favorites on television, it's fair to note that some of them performed better than others in this new mentoring role.

10 BEST: Bob The Drag Queen

Bob the Drag Queen was immediately comfortable as Queen Supreme in RuPaul & # 39; s Secret Celebrity Drag Race, which probably comes from the many years of experience training emerging emerging artists (like Miz Cracker) and the lessons he learned while filming on HBO. They were here.

In both Secret celebrity Appearances, Bob had to train contestants who were surprisingly introverted and somewhat apprehensive about his makeovers. In both cases, it was clear that these famous guests were able to come out of their shells thanks to Bob's expert guidance.

9 9 NEEDS IMPROVEMENT: Kim Chi

Kim Chi is one of the most talented and memorable contestants in the history of RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race. However, it's also fair to say that Kim is a shy person who excels in her craft when executing her own vision.

In Secret celebrity Endurance raceKim had the difficult task of advising a comedian for a grilled challenge. Matt Iseman was very open to suggestions, proved to be a great direct ally, and developed deep ties to queens. However, this comedian was already very confident and roast-ready (without any mentoring), and Kim's experience in shading simply didn't align well with Matt's comedy style.

8 BEST: Alyssa Edwards

As the owner of a dance studio and director of the Edwards House, Alyssa Edwards has been dragging people for the first time and has dealt with all kinds of students for more than a decade. This whole experience made Alyssa a natural mentor in Secret Celebrity Drag Race – be tough when you need it, but also kind and patient.

RELATED: RuPaul’s Drag Race: Top 10 Dance Queens, Ranked

Like Bob the Drag Queen, Alyssa Edwards appeared twice as Supreme Queen in Secret Celebrity Drag Race. In both cases, Alyssa trained women with strong personalities and managed to bring out what they thought they could or could not do.

7 7 NEEDS IMPROVEMENT: Asia O’Hara

In season 10 of RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race, Asia O & # 39; Hara proved that she is a kind, intelligent and compassionate person who has been a mother figure for many other drag artists. But then Asia was assigned to be the mentor to iconic multi-talented Vanessa Williams. Secret Celebrity Drag Race.

As a result, fans saw a version of Asia O’Hara that was more timid and quiet than usual, that went with the flow of things and that was mostly just supportive. In his defense, it's hard to imagine anyone "training" Vanessa Williams, and the nerves probably got the best of Asia.

6 6 BEST: Monet X Change

In Endurance race season 10 and All Stars 4, Monet X Change served as a great mentor to the people she transformed into the makeover challenges. As expected, Monet was so fun, supportive and forceful in Secret Celebrity Drag Race, which greatly benefited his apprentice Nico Tortorella.

In the episode featuring Monet X Change, her drag sister Bob The Drag Queen was also in attendance, making their looks even more entertaining to watch. If you've ever seen them interact, they're like real brothers who quarrel and tease each other on a daily basis.

5 5 NEEDS IMPROVEMENT: Vanessa Vanjie Mateo

No one can deny the star power Vanessa Vanjie Mateo has, so much so that they brought her back to compete. Endurance race season 11, then again in season 12 to guide contestants for the Snatch Game, and also appeared as Supreme Queen in Secret Celebrity Drag Race.

That said, the iconic and hilarious Miss Vanjie is still a young drag artist who probably didn't feel entirely comfortable in the role of mentor. Like many other queens, Vanjie is used to doing her thing and apparently doesn't have enough experience to outdo other people.

4 4 BEST: Trinity The Tuck

Trinity The Tuck has been a well-rounded drag artist since her first appearance in Season 9 of RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race. So Trinity won All Stars 4 alongside Monet X Change, which makes her very experienced in the franchise.

In Secret Celebrity Drag RaceTrinity The Tuck was the appointed Supreme Queen for comedian and talk show host Loni Love. Throughout the episode, it was clear that Trinity spent a lot of time giving Loni helpful advice, confidence boosts, and constructive criticism. Even though Loni Love competed in one episode with Vanessa Williams, Loni certainly stood her ground and did a great job.

3 NEEDS IMPROVEMENT: Trixie Mattel

It is no secret that Trixie Mattel is not considered a great Endurance race competitor, despite having won All Stars 3. Like Kim Chi, Trixie has a particular sense of humor that can be misinterpreted by those who are not deeply familiar with her, and it is clearly very uncomfortable to be "hard" on others.

RELATED: RuPaul’s Drag Race: 10 Things You Didn't Know About Trixie Mattel

These diverse qualities of Trixie Mattel make her a great artist, but someone who still has room to grow as a mentor. It is true that his mentee Jordan Connor won his Secret Celebrity Drag Race episode, but keep in mind that a significant part of the energy he brought was already there before any orientation.

2 BEST: Nina West

Many of the Queen Supremes are great Endurance race competitors, have loud personalities and / or have a long history of training others to be dragged. But what makes Nina West a great mentor is none of those things. Instead, Nina's strengths as a mentor are that she is deeply compassionate, a great listener, and always able to bring out the best in something.

As the Supreme Queen of Dustin Milligan in Secret Celebrity Drag RaceNina West was helpful, charming and accurate. Much of Dustin's transformation focused on an internal makeover, rather than external changes, and Nina was the perfect mentor for someone like him.

one NEEDS IMPROVEMENT: Monique Heart

Monique Heart is one of the best personalities she's ever been to RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race, but the fans didn't see all of that energy translate into tutoring skills in Secret Celebrity Drag Race.

Monique Heart's apprentice Madison Beer came up with an established plan for what she wanted to accomplish in the series. As such, like Vanessa Williams and Matt Iseman in other episodes, Monique didn't have much room left to guide Madison beyond what was already in development.

NEXT: RuPaul’s Drag Race: 10 Most Shocking Eliminations



next

Star Wars: 5 reasons why Rise of Skywalker isn't as bad as people say it is (and 5 reasons why it is)





