5 Reasons Carla Was Perfect For Turk (& 5 Reasons He Should Have Been With Someone Else)

Romance is a big part of Scrubs As follows many realistic, flawed characters, they work through faulty relationships and dating, outside the Sacred Heart Hospital. The undoubted IT partner of the show, and more stable indeed, is Carla and Turk. But they do have their problems.

On the surface, the couple is a realistic couple, who are quite perfect for each other despite the problems that may happen. However, there are arguments to claim that Turk specifically could have been with someone else, even better for him than Carla.

10 Perfect – Carla helped Turk's career

By the end of the program, both finals, Turk had managed to reach the Chief of Surgery, a position he definitely deserved.

However, without Carla, he may not have gotten it, since Cox doesn't want to give it to him. With Carla's support and terrifying nature, she was able to bring Turk to a better professional position, always encouraging him.

9 9 Someone else: Carla's family hates him, while Carla is like her family

Before she died, Carla's mother clearly hated Turk, but she gave the impression that she would hate any man who was involved with Carla. However, his brother also hated Turk, and that never seemed to go away.

On the other hand, another unattractive thing from Turk's perspective is the fact that Carla is like Turk's mother, which is illustrated when we meet Turk's mother, and she and Carla act and talk about Turk about it. way. Although she notices it, Carla never changes.

8 Perfect: they often balance each other

On the one hand, there is Turk and his childish forms, often of arrogant behavior, and immature forms, on the other hand, there is Carla, a mother-like figure who has no nonsense, is immensely severe and a boss in both ways.

They are two sides of the extreme, and often throughout their relationship they balance each other out, with Turk bringing up Carla's fun, a more relaxed side more often, and Carla taking Turk to a more mature place.

7 7 Someone else – Carla's headquarters

As stated, Carla is the boss of almost every situation she finds herself in, even in the job where she is technically away from the boss.

This command makes Carla look more like a mother to Turk than a girlfriend. While Turk relieves this command, most of the time, he just accepts it, but it's a big shock to his personality.

6 6 Perfect: they are engaged

Carla makes it clear from the start that she is looking for something real, and despite being young and silly, Turk does it and remains committed.

The two are committed to each other in their relationship and remain loyal and want the same from each other over time. As crazy as Carla drives Turk, he loves her and vice versa.

5 5 Someone Else – She's not a Turk & J.D.

Carla endures J.D. and Turk most of the time, but he certainly lets you know he thinks negatively of them.

Turk always chose Carla over his friendship with J.D., but Carla was constantly insulting and did not support the emotional type of relationship they both had. She was right to be jealous, but she didn't seem to like them.

4 4 Perfect – Carla accelerated the ripening of Turk

J.D. takes a long time to mature Scrubsand, in fact, he never neglects his immature side, which is part of his charm. While Turk still has his immature side, he was a fully mature person outside of his friendship with J.D. and could activate it when needed.

This can be attributed to Carla. If Turk hadn't met Carla, he and J.D. would have been childish and immature in all aspects of life outside of their own medical work for much, much longer.

3 Someone else: how to control Carla

This is a step forward from Carla's natural bossy showing with everyone that it is a simple clash with Turk's personality, and her controlling nature is much worse.

He literally has spies in the hospital reporting on Turk, who is a bit psychotic. That level of effort to control Turk is crazy. She tried to control when Turk went to sleep, what he ate with his diabetes and only his life in general.

2 Perfect: they overcome every problem

Turk and Carla are the most stable and consistent couple in ScrubsIt could only slightly rival the satanic Cox and Jordan masterpiece, though, and one of the main reasons for this is its ability to overcome all obstacles.

Regardless of the arguments they have, the problems they go through, big or small, overcome them. Even when it seemed like they could be separated or divorced, they managed to persevere and stay committed to and work on the relationship.

one Someone else – she manipulated Turk like crazy

Elliot infamously manipulated Keith to horrible extremes throughout their relationship, but this same accusation of manipulation can be brought to Carla for what she does to Turk.

He made Turk kick J.D out even though it was J.D.'s apartment, and it was Carla who wanted J.D. to leave for no real reason. There was also the constant use of sex as a kind of weapon to hold onto Turk's head, as well as the entire debacle of the proposal during which Turk probably should have left Carla.

