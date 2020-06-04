5 Reasons Judy and Michelle Would Make a Great Couple (& 5 They’d Be Awful Together)

The new Netflix season of Dead to Me continues the story of Judy and Jen. Judy meets Michelle during the season, but do they work as a couple?

The new season of Netflix Dead to me It continues the story of Judy (Linda Cardellini) and Jen (Christina Applegate) and has new characters joining the cast. The second season offers more shocking moments, but also sees Judy and Jen find potential romance in two new characters.

Judy finds solace and a possible partner in new character Michelle (Natalie Morales) when they meet at the nursing home where Judy works. The two of them might make a fantastic couple, but there are also reasons why they won't be able to work. Let's take a closer look at Michelle and Judy's potential relationship and think about how they could be a wonderful or horrible couple.

10 Great: immediate connection

When Michelle takes her mother to the nursing home where Judy works, they immediately have a connection. They start to joke and Judy gets along well with Michelle's mother.

They share many of the same interests and the public can tell that they feel comfortable from the beginning and become closer throughout the season.

9 9 Horrible: Michelle's mother is sick

Near the end of the season, Michelle's mother is rushed to the hospital and is in critical condition. Michelle is distressed and in a vulnerable place while her mother is ill and it is not the ideal time to start a relationship, no matter how perfect the couple is.

Although Judy could be a good support system, starting a relationship in this turbulent terrain probably wouldn't be a good long-term decision.

8 Great: Support for shared problems

Although it may not be the best time to start a relationship, both Michelle and Judy would give each other good support and love. They are both struggling with their mothers, and that shared problem could be the foundation of a solid relationship.

Hopefully, they'll still be in each other's lives, although they may not add the complexity of the romance at first.

7 7 Horrible: Michelle's ex-girlfriend

Michelle's ex-girlfriend is the detective who was assigned the case of the hit and run Jen's husband. Judy went to her to deliver Steve for money laundering and now she is in the case of Steve's disappearance.

Being this close to her wouldn't be a good idea, and while there is more room for them to reconcile at the end of the second season, it's still not ideal. Michelle and Detective Pérez are still in each other's lives and Pérez has made it clear that she is not a fan of Judy.

6 6 Great: shared culinary interest

Michelle and Judy learn that they have more in common after their initial connection, as Michelle reveals that she is a chef and Judy loves to cook.

The public knows that Judy loves to cook and try new things in the kitchen and it is fitting, almost fate, that Michelle is a professional chef. Cooking seems to be one of the only things that makes Judy happy, and she and Michelle sharing their interest and love of cooking would be a big part of their relationship.

5 5 Horrible: Judy can't keep secrets

At the end of the second season, Detective Perez knows the secret that Jen and Judy have been hiding since the end of the first season, but Michelle probably doesn't. After Jen killed Steve, she called Judy, and Judy helped her cover it up.

Judy can't keep secrets, and something this big will be agony for her without telling her partner and could end up ruining their relationship.

4 4 Great: they treat each other well

Judy did not have a good relationship with Steve. Steve was emotionally abusive and manipulated her, tapping into her loving heart and controlling her.

Judy and Michelle really care about each other and treat each other well. It's nice to see Judy finally happy in a relationship, and about herself, rather than being afraid of her partner and hating herself.

3 Horrible: bad for Jen

Although Jen decides to confess to Detective Pérez at the end of the second season, she still wouldn't be thrilled that Judy was dating Michelle, Pérez's ex. He would also be concerned if Judy told Michelle the secret that she killed Steve.

Judy cares deeply about Jen and they are in a good place in their friendship in Season 2, and her relationship with Michelle could affect that.

2 Great: Judy can start moving on

Judy never had a good relationship with Steve, he was abusive even before the escape and now that he is gone and she and Jen are on good terms, she can start moving on.

Having a loving and supportive partner, such as Michelle, would be a great start on Judy's new journey after Steve's death.

one Horrible: attract Michelle to your world

Jen and Judy have had to navigate a crazy world for the first two seasons of this show. Between death, crimes and lies they live according to a different code from that of most people. If Judy started dating Michelle, he would trap her in his world.

Detective Perez was assigned to their case and Steve's brother Ben is already connected to them, but right now Michelle doesn't have to worry and if Michelle and Judy start dating, she would be arrested.

