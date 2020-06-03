5 Reasons Mulan’s Mushu is the best Disney sidekick (& 5 It’s Little Mermaid’s Sebastian)

It cannot be denied that there are many wonderful companions in the world of Disney. But two of the best of the best are Mulanfrom the ferocious dragon Mushu and The little Mermaid adorable musical crab, sebastian. These two scarlet kicks really know what it really means to stay with the people they love. Both are loyal, brave, and have a lot to contribute to the table in their own way, but that begs the question of who is the best partner. It's a really difficult decision, so the two must be compared side by side in some detail.

RELATED: 10 Most Obvious Flaws in Beloved Disney Cartoon Films That Were Never Fixed

Here are a few reasons why Mushu brings home the top prize, and some why Sebastian is undoubtedly reigning.

10 Mushu: is a dragon

It goes without saying that Mushu is a dragon, not a lizard, and while he is the size of a journey, he is the real deal. Dragons are amazing and very rare creatures, not to mention that their fire breathing is useful in case of need.

Mushu's special magical species makes him one of the best buddies.

9 9 Sebastian: has iconic songs

Sebastian is not the actual composer without a cause, after all. Much of what makes The Little Mermaid as great as it is is Sebastian's music.

RELATED: The Hunchback of Notre Dame: 10 Things It Does Better Than Any Other Disney Animated Movie

After all, Sebastian is responsible for Disney's latest anthem, Under the Sea. There is nothing more excellent than that.

8 Mushu: not afraid to go into battle

Mushu is fierce, possibly the fiercest of all the buddies. He is never afraid to face music and, in fact, seeks battle to demonstrate Mulan's honor and worth.

Mushu advances the plot and is an instrumental part of some of the movie's biggest fight scenes. What other partner could claim that?

7 7 Sebastian: Try to keep Ariel out of trouble.

Sebastian, on the other hand, tries to protect Ariel, incredibly loyal. More than once, he risks his own life to help her improve hers. In fact, he almost ended up on the palace plate because he's determined to be there for Ariel. Although it causes her a lot of stress, she takes her role as Ariel's guide and never sleeps on the job.

This kind of disinterest makes him an amazing companion.

6 6 Mushu: push Mulan to try harder

Mushu doesn't let Mulan give up and doesn't let her doubt herself. When she first joins the army, he helps her find her place, albeit sometimes disastrously.

RELATED: Disney: 5 Friendliest Characters (And 5 Fans Can't Stand)

Mushu is always there to cheer on Mulan and hold his hand. In a tearful moment, she gathers to tell Mulan how wonderful she is, even after they both think they've lost almost everything. Even that kind of defeat and humiliation is not enough to prevent Mushu from trying to help Mulan to stand up. This makes him one of the most incredible sidekicks in history.

5 5 Sebastian: occupy the role of father

When Ariel is alone in the human world, a stranger in a strange place for the first time, Sebastian is the one who takes care of her.

After all, neither her father, sisters, nor other friends can follow her into this existence. Without Sebastian she would be completely alone. It's not an easy step, changing your whole life, moving to a new place and basically existing in a whole new reality, so Sebastian is really everything to Ariel apart from his love for the Prince. In many ways, he also acts as her voice, as she can't even speak to make new friends. Sebastian is an incredible crab.

4 4 Mushu: he plays the role of a best friend

Mulan doesn't really have many friends until the army, but Mushu is really the first. As a companion, confidant, and sympathizer, Mushu is truly Mulan's best friend.

While other sidekicks are close to their heroes, Mushu might be the closest.

3 Sebastian: really evolves

Sebastian enters his and learns to keep his weapons throughout the movie. While you often feel scared and pushed at first, you learn to follow your heart and do what you feel is right.

This kind of evolution is surprising to behold.

2 Mushu: has the best lines

There's no denying, Mushu's pranks are fun. He is a sarcastic partner who is never afraid to express his thoughts gracefully. Other buddies can be nicer, they can be sweeter, some may even be cuter, but there's no one as fun as Mushu in any Disney movie.

Mushu makes Mulan one of the funniest movies in the world, really allowing him to earn a living.

one Sebastian: it's wise

Sebastian is a smart advisor. Her final line with King Triton really resonates. He says, "As I always say, Your Majesty, children have to be free to lead their own lives." There is no denying that kind of wisdom, it is a line that really resonates and applies to both people and humans. It is the summary of the entire film and touches the heart.

Sebastian's brain makes him a companion like no other. It is a crab that everyone will want on your side.

NEXT: Disney: 15 Best Aladdin Quotes



next

10 unanswered questions from Brooklyn Nine and Nine





