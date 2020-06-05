5 Reasons Sirius Black Was Harry’s Best Mentor (& 5 It Was Lupin)

Harry Potter has many mentor figures throughout the series. Two of them are Remus Lupine and Sirius Black, but what is the best guide?

At Harry Potter In the series, there are many adults who take on mentoring roles in Harry's life. Some of these characters also function as parental figures, while others are meters on a less personal level.

While Dumbledore might seem like the most influential mentor, he was definitely not the best due to all the mistakes he was revealed to have made regarding Harry. Instead, two of the best mentors in his life were Sirius Black and Remus Lupine for similar but different reasons.

10 Sirius: He was there to help Harry as soon as he could

Much of Sirius' ability to be a mentor to Harry was taken from him because he spent the first 13 years of Harry's life in Azkaban.

However, once he finally escaped, one of the first things he did was go see Harry on Privet Drive. And, once Harry finally knew the truth about him, he did what he could to be there for Harry despite running away.

9 9 Lupine: At Hogwarts, I always took care of Harry.

Lupine is another person who was not in Harry's life until he was 13 years old. It seems a bit strange that Lupine has never tried to control Harry or help him see how he was so close to James and Lily, but when he appeared in the story, he always looked for Harry.

During his time at Hogwarts, it is obvious that Lupine was making sure that Harry stayed safe.

8 Sirius – helped guide Harry through the Triwizard Tournament

Even though Sirius is not a free man and still believed to be guilty of crimes he did not commit, he still helps Harry how he can do it from afar. As he runs away, he realizes that Harry's life could be in danger and approaches Hogwarts to assist him as much as possible in the three tasks of the Triwizard Tournament.

7 7 Lupine: Helped Harry learn more about his parents.

One of the best things Lupine did for Harry was to provide him with more information about his parents.

Harry was clearly eager for any information on who his parents were and what they were like, and Lupine was able to provide insight due to his friendship with James and Lily. This made Lupine more than just a teacher, but also an important link to Harry's parents.

6 6 Sirius: Because it helped Harry better understand his father

While Lupine was important in helping Harry learn more about his parents, Sirius helped him further. Sirius knew James very well as his best friend, and was a little more willing to talk about some of the Marauders' mischief and rule violation.

Through Sirius, Harry was able to truly feel a connection to James, and this was a great comfort to him.

5 5 Lupine: It was extremely important in helping Harry connect with the good things in his life.

While Lupine was a great teacher, in a way he was more than that. By helping Harr learn to cast a Patronus Charm, he was able to help Harry connect with memories and positive moments in his life.

Her conversations with Harry during these lessons were often very insightful and inspiring, and this was as important as learning the actual spell.

4 4 Sirius: tried to offer Harry a place to live

After Harry found out that Sirius was not guilty of the crimes he was accused of, he was determined to clear his name. During this short period of time in which Sirius thought he could be considered an innocent man, he was already planning how to fulfill his role as godfather and give Harry a safe and happy place to live.

While this did not happen, Sirius was clearly concerned about being a father figure to Harry.

3 Lupine: Because it helped Harry develop his skills as a magician

Another important thing Lupine helped Harry with was Harry's magical abilities. It was Lupine who really helped Harry discover how talented he was in Defense Against the Dark Arts. Lupine was an amazing teacher, and he helped Harry excel on this topic.

His class really gave him the essential Defense Against the Dark Arts foundation that Harry would need in the future.

2 Sirius: his role as godfather made him a parental figure

While Lupine clearly cared for Harry and tried to help him, he did not take so much responsibility for Harry. He was definitely more a mentor than a father figure for whom Sirius felt more responsible since he was Harry's godfather.

While he was not always the best sponsor, he clearly was very concerned. He did his best in a difficult situation to guide Harry like a father.

one Lupine: He was there for Harry when Sirius died

One of the most devastating things that happens to Harry is when Sirius dies, and it gets even worse because he blames himself. In the moments immediately after Sirius' death, Lupine is the one to go with Harry and try to help him.

This was very important given that Lupine was the other person most affected by Sirius' death.

