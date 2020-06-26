5 reasons to upgrade to a smart thermostat this summer

When it comes to making your home smart, you need the right equipment. Amazon's Alexa resides in millions of homes and be sure to make the most of yours. Tap or click to get 13 Alexa skills that you will use over and over again .

While you're tweaking the settings, it's not just snooping on the Big Tech companies you need to protect yourself against. Make sure your web-connected technology is also safe from hackers. Touch or click here to lock all your smart home devices .

Then there is a smart device that won't listen (yet), but it will save you money and make life much more convenient. I'm talking about smart thermostats, and this device needs to be at the top of your list for your home to be smarter.

Set the temperature from anywhere

Traditional thermostats work very well, but only if you're nearby to adjust them. Some thermostats can be programmed, but the interfaces are often clumsy and you can forget to modify those settings as the seasons change.

The main selling point of any smart device is internet connectivity, which means you can change your thermostat settings from virtually anywhere. You can use your thermostat's mobile app, or a web browser, or even a virtual assistant to monitor and control the temperature in your home. You can set schedules, turn on the air conditioning, or turn on the heat, whether you're at work or on vacation in another continent.

Instead of manually adjusting the thermostat when you get home, you can remotely set the thermostat temperature ahead of time so it's nice and cool when you get there.

Remember, shaving a few degrees from your regular thermostat setting translates into huge energy savings. Having the ability to do this remotely whenever you need it can produce spectacular long-term results.

Enter geofencing

Have you ever wished your home was adjusted as soon as it came or went? Well, with a smart thermostat, you can.

A smart thermostat knows your location and can use "geofencing" to determine when it is close to your home. Your smartphone application alerts the network when you are nearby, instructing the thermostat to adjust temperatures according to your preferences automatically. It works if you come home unexpectedly early or late.

Geofencing also works the other way around. A smart thermostat can also detect if you're out (even if your schedule says otherwise) and will adjust your home temperatures accordingly.

Like many smart devices, thermostats respond to voice commands. Simply pair the device with a virtual assistant like Alexa, Google Assistant, or Apple Siri. Say "Alexa, set the temperature to 74 degrees" or "OK ​​Google, lower the temperature by 2 degrees" to control your surroundings without lifting a finger.

Automatically adjusts temperature

The Nest Thermostat has a different trick up its sleeve: learn. With this ability, you will learn your preferred temperature settings as you use them and create a schedule around them. You can even learn specific family profiles and know which household member is at home and away at specific times.

With enough usage data (usually a week's worth), the smart thermostat will automatically program so you don't have to.

This feature is what makes thermostats really "smart". You can place remote sensors in various rooms in your home, which can help increase the efficiency of your HVAC and save energy costs in return. You can balance hot and cold areas in your home as temperature levels will be provided by more than just the location of the main thermostat.

To better manage your energy consumption and see how your thermostat settings affect your electric bill, smart thermostats have usage tracking and statistics features available to view from your app or the web.

These free energy and usage reports generally allow you to see how much energy you have conserved (or wasted) each month and provide valuable insight into the efficiency of operation of your cooling and heating equipment.

Save money with smart thermostats

For many of us, saving money on energy bills is a priority. How much you save still depends on several factors, such as the efficiency of your HVAC system, the insulation of your home, the costs of utilities, local weather changes, and your temperature preferences.

But with all of its automation and learning features, smart thermostat companies claim that you can cut your energy costs by a significant amount by switching to their products.

For example, it is estimated that people who use the Nest save an average of 10% to 12% on heating bills and 15% on cooling bills. Ecobee reported that its customers can save up to 23% on their heating on cooling costs.

This means that although smart thermostats are significantly more expensive than their "dumb" counterparts, you can recoup your investment in a relatively short time. In short, a smart thermostat is almost guaranteed to pay for itself in the long run.

The bigger the house, the more essential is its energy efficiency. If you have a multi-zone home, you probably have separate thermostats and HVAC systems. Converting to smart thermostats lets you control them all from one central location, such as a smartphone, computer, tablet, or smart speaker / virtual assistant.

They will also learn their patterns in that particular area and detect if a room or floor is occupied or not. This means you won't have to constantly change your settings and schedules manually – all of your smart thermostats and sensors will work together to keep your entire home comfortable as efficiently as possible.

If you have a second home, the best way to do this is to install a smart thermostat. You can check and control the temperatures of your second home remotely. Detecting your occupancy patterns is an advantage that simply isn't possible with regular programmable thermostats.

