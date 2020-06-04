5 reasons why experts say we should be cautious with the narrative of the & # 39; external agitator & # 39;

And that is something that experts and academics say we must be careful.

The "external agitator" narrative has long been used to undermine protest movements in the United States. Even the leader of the Civil Rights Movement, Martin Luther King Jr., often invoked in conversations today about how people should demonstrate, was cited by southern whites as an outside agitator.

Here's why experts say we should be careful with that narrative.

It has been used to discredit protests.

Framing riots caused solely by outside agitators suggests that protesters involved in social change movements are carrying out someone else's dire agenda, rather than mobilizing out of legitimate concerns of their own, said Aldon Morris, professor of sociology and history. African American at Northwestern University. .

"It suggests they don't have the means, the agency, to organize, mobilize and lead protest movements," Morris told CNN. "In that sense, then, if they are unable to do that, then surely it must be the work of others outside the protest community."

That included scholar, teacher, and activist W.E.B. DuBois, who was described by the Oklahoma governor at the time as "an agitator of the worst kind."

DuBois had visited Oklahoma a few months earlier and probably raised awareness of injustices against blacks, Alfred Brophy wrote in the book "Reconstructing the dreamland: the Tulsa riot of 1921". And although it was a white mafia that attacked the city's black community, officials and police suggested that DuBois and the black press provoke her.

Morris, who has studied social movements for decades, said the data has shown that claims about outsiders who play a significant role in the protests are unproven. In reality, most of the people who lead and participate in demonstrations are from oppressed communities.

In Minnesota, evidence of external involvement so far has been scant.

the Stellar Grandstand reported last week that Hennepin County data showed more Minnesotans were arrested during the protests than people from other states. An analysis by the local television station KARE He found similar results.

The data is inconclusive and at least one report alleged that a man from another state encouraged violence against the police. But those actors are probably not the norm, Morris said.

"I am not saying that there are no provocateurs operating in the current uprisings," he said. "But there is no doubt that this is a major movement of people with legitimate grievances and their allies."

It is distracted from the underlying causes.

The emphasis on property destruction and the role of strangers in the protests distracts from the problems that led people to take to the streets, Morris said.

Although the protests in cities across the United States were sparked by the murder of George Floyd, anger and frustration go beyond that. Many protesters are also forced to demonstrate due to systemic racism, income and wealth disparities and the disproportionate impact that the coronavirus pandemic has had in people of color.

Attributing the riot to strangers implies that most oppressed people are happy with the status quo, Morris said. It is also an attitude that white Southerners often displayed during the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s.

"Southern white segregationists believed that 'their blacks' were happy with the social conditions in which they lived, that they had no legitimate grievances and that there was no way they would rebel under the Jim Crow system," said.

This dynamic was developed during the 1964 Mississippi Summer Project, said Kathleen Fitzgerald, an assistant professor of sociology at the University of North Carolina.

The campaign, organized by the Nonviolent Student Coordination Committee (SNCC), was intended to highlight the deprivation of rights of black people in Mississippi. That year, a group of mostly northern white college students traveled to Mississippi to help register black voters and open liberty schools to teach literacy and civics. The southerners fired the volunteers as outsiders.

"When they use that narrative, no local is supposed to agree to these actions and no local will be on board," Fitzgerald said. "And that is certainly not true."

Ignore the fact that the movements are connected

Organizers and activists often travel beyond their own regions to speak out for causes in which they are interested. They automatically become suspicious of all out-of-town protesters who ignore the way social change movements work, Morris said.

"Blacks have never been just a localized population," he said. "We have national complaints, and it would be narrow-minded to think that black people, therefore, would not be involved in movements for social change that were aimed at trying to liberate the black community at large."

The same thing happened during the Civil Rights Movement. Martin Luther King Jr. and other activists involved in the Southern Christian Leadership Conference were often called in to help with demonstrations in cities across the South.

When civil rights leaders mounted a campaign in 1963 to draw attention to segregation in Birmingham, Alabama, white religious leaders described King and other protesters as troubled outsiders.

"I cannot sit idly by in Atlanta and not worry about what is happening in Birmingham," he wrote in a letter from a Birmingham jail. "Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. We are caught in an inescapable web of mutuality, tied in a single garment of destiny. What affects one directly, affects everyone indirectly."

It is used to justify violence against protesters.

The narrative of the external agitator can also be used to justify violence against protesters.

Mayor of New York City, Bill de Blasio defended the city police department after a video appeared showing a New York police truck plowing through crowds of people during a protest. In doing so, he cited the influence of strangers.

"It is clear that a different element has come into play that is trying to hurt police officers and trying to harm their vehicles," de Blasio said Saturday.

Trump has also invoked outside groups by threatening military force.

In a speech earlier this week, Trump said the nation "has been caught by professional anarchists, violent or incendiary crowds, looters, criminals, troublemakers, antifa and others" and said he had ordered governors to deploy the National Guard to "dominate the streets".

During and after the comments, peaceful protesters outside the gates of the White House they were dispersed with tear gas flash grenades and rubber bullets, apparently so that the president could visit a nearby church.

"When you can delegitimize authentic expressions of discontent, then you can mobilize violent force against them," Morris said.

Prevents movement from growing

Finally, focusing attention on property destruction and demonstrating corruption by outside agitators can repel people who might otherwise be supportive.

The narrative of the external agitator has been used to discourage sympathy for past movements, and the same is happening today, Fitzgerald said.

Getting large numbers of people to mobilize on the streets is essential for social movements. When officials suggest that those social movements are being influenced by people with different agendas, some potential supporters may equate the destruction of property with the loss of black lives and choose to stay home, he said.

"It is meant to make us question what we would not have questioned before," Fitzgerald said.

The protests taking place across the country now have complex roots. And while there may be bad actors trying to exploit the pain of communities, there is no simple narrative.

So, as some authorities blame strangers for the riots that are unfolding, experts say they might do well to consider what brought people to the streets in the first place.