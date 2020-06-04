5 Reasons Why Rise Of Skywalker Isn’t As Bad As People Say It Is (& 5 Reasons It Is)

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was the most divisive episode in the series since … well … the last, but is it really as bad as people say?

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker It was the most controversial chapter in the Skywalker saga since … well … the previous one, but his attack from both sides, from fans and critics alike, this time described him as the most outstanding failure of the Disney era. . Star Wars films. But is this really the case?

RELATED: 10 Star Wars Characters Who Were Minor in Movies (But Important in The Clone Wars)

Looking at the best and worst qualities of the film, and trying to see it as much as possible as its own individual entity, let's analyze why Skywalker's rise It is not as bad as people say it is as well as why their critics might have a point.

10 It is: The edition

Skywalker's rise makes some remarkable editing choices, to say the least. Many of them are in line with the changes made in the Star Wars style in Rian Johnson's previous entry, The Last JediThey push them further into the rhythm of superhero movies and the MCU.

In addition to the additional stripping of one of the brand's most distinctive personality traits, the way in which Skywalker's rise ending in his final cut makes the whole story seem hasty and ill-thought.

9 9 It's not: it's a Star Wars celebration

In all his haste, however, Skywalker's rise he never forgets to stop and appreciate his past. The film is well aware not only of the previous entries in the trilogy but of the franchise in general.

Even if he finally felt derived – and overshadowed by – the success of Avengers Endgame, Skywalker's rise it's a celebration of the past and what he interprets is great Star Wars, either the dynamics of the story or the attention to detail in its production.

8 Is: There is no longer anything special in Star Wars

Solo: a Star Wars story It emphatically demonstrated that the brand did not have the flexibility that was previously supposed. This may have played a role in the Final game-ification of Skywalker's rise but it was one direction the franchise was already heading anyway.

RELATED: Star Wars: Ranking of the 15 Characters That Make the Most Appearances

Possibly for fear of creating a reaction similar to what was seen after the release of The Last Jedi, the film changes very little about the central story of the saga, while eliminating a number of outdated quirks. Skywalker's rise It becomes another franchise movie in a sea of ​​similar products where he was once a leader but now feels like one more follower.

7 7 Not: new characters

Skywalker's rise introduces a series of memorable characters to the Star Wars A universe that not only feels perfectly at home there, but also leaves much unanswered about themselves, which can be gleaned from future stories.

Zorii Bliss, Babu Frik, and even the smallest D-O droid are perfectly in tune with what fans expect from the franchise while still being interesting characters.

6 6 It is: The big turn

The biggest revelation of Skywalker's rise It was seen as problematic for various reasons. Firstly, it is quite confusing logistically, but, similar to the controversy surrounding the end of game of Thrones That same year, he removed a lot of distinctive character and agency from Rey's character.

Many fans had their interpretations of the main character crushed by the revelation of their evil lineage and it also served to reverse one of the most praised aspects of the previous episode.

5 5 It is not: your sense of humor

Skywalker's rise does a good job back the franchise returns to its oddly comical roots with the overall tone of the characters following the most anti-comedy approach seen in The Last Jedi.

The movie's tongue-in-cheek sense of humor helps the world seem like it's not taking itself too seriously, but it's one of the few successes in relating it to the previous episode of the trilogy.

4 4 It is: spend a lot of time undoing the last Jedi

Skywalker's rise he seems to spend a lot of time reversing the narrative decisions made in The Last Jedi And regardless of what anyone might feel about that movie, it keeps the story's growth from becoming an effective third party to a trilogy.

RELATED: Every Star Wars Movie Ranked by Critics and Fans (According to Rotten Tomatoes)

Although it should be noted that Johnson's delivery is tied in more ways than he has to, Skywalker's rise He's still forced to not only create most of all his conflicts, but he also has to spend time explaining why he's doing that and impairing the narrative flow, as well as making various characters seem fundamentally inconsistent.

3 Not: towering villains

Although the main sources of conflict within the film never have adequate time to develop properly, it should be noted that they are still effective in their roles.

General Pryde is a great source of uncompromising villainy throughout the film, and the entire design of Sith cultism in Exegol is a really creepy addition to the franchise.

2 It is: an unnecessary conclusion

Skywalker's riseThe most damning failure is not finding a conclusion to the general story that has never been seen before. Emperor Palpatine is always an entertaining villain, but his intrigue disappears entirely as quickly as it arises, and the galaxy appears to be in as similar a state as ever.

The story largely acts as a continuation of Star WarsKey elements, which is good for the sake of nostalgia, but can easily leave a fanatic wanting more than he should want at the culmination of a long arc of history. Skywalker's riseThe most emphatic statement is that there will be Be more Star Wars movies one day, that was never something that seemed to be in doubt.

one It is not: the representation of balance

In contrast with The Last JediThe approach of showing duality and balance through real symbols that appear on the screen, Skywalker's rise instead, it makes the actions of the characters the symbolic representation of their central themes. Acts of violence create immediate reactions in the form of unintended consequences, and acts of love finally save the day.

In what is essentially an action movie, it's nice to see the literal actions of the characters that shape the course of the story, and it's a remarkably interesting version of the franchise's core philosophy.

NEXT: 15 fun photos and Star Wars fan art memes that could make Darth Vader laugh



next

Star Wars: 5 Reasons Why The Last Jedi Isn't As Bad As People Say It Is (And 5 Reasons It Is)





