5 Sci-Fi Movies That ESTPs Will Love (& 5 They Will Hate)

At first glance, ESTP might resemble the MBTI® personality type that doesn't invest as much in science or knowledge, given that they tend to be the bold type, generally impatient and more likely to jump before looking than the other way around. around. Don't be fooled, however. ESTP likes knowledge; they just like to see how things can be put into action instead of spending hours reflecting on great philosophies that ultimately go nowhere.

RELATED: 10 Best Robot Fight Scenes In Science Fiction Movies

For the demanding (and impatient) ESTP looking for a science fiction movie that hits all the right notes, there are quite a few out there that will definitely enjoy.

10 Love: annihilation

There is no doubt that the 2010s have been another golden age for science fiction movies, largely due to movies like Annihilation. Focusing primarily on Natalie Portman's character Lena, a cell biologist, she continues her adventure in a strange area where an alien presence has caused everything on her radio to mutate in strange and often terrifying ways.

Although the film raises some important questions about the nature of the identity and stability of the self, it never loses sight of Lena's central quest for answers.

9 9 Hate: the womb

Sometimes in science fiction, the philosophical part of the narrative can outweigh the rest, and from ESTP's perspective, that's exactly what happens in Matrix.

While this personality type might enjoy some of the ways that interesting sights of the future, like humans reaping from the energy they provide for thinking machines, will soon begin to tire of the ways the movie seems to enjoy. both philosophizing

8 Love: arrival

The best science fiction movies for the ESTP are the ones that manage to combine philosophy in detail, making sure that one does not outperform the other. This film balances the two, with its story centered on a linguist in charge of translating the cryptic messages delivered to Earth by an invading race.

RELATED: 15 Sci-Fi Masterpieces You've Probably Never Seen

Despite his higher philosophical goals of asking questions about relationships between and between humans, and the role language plays in those relationships, he never lets himself be lost in the vagaries of philosophy, but keeps the viewer engaged in the development of the center of the film. mystery.

7 7 Hate: Gattaca

One of the things that science fiction returns to again and again is genetics, as well as the consequences that the study of genes has for important consequences. Gattaca, released in 1997, explores only these themes.

While it was well received by critics for the ways it touches the consequences of genetic selection, there are times when its focus on the philosophical questions it poses threatens to overwhelm the narrative, not to mention the characters.

6 6 Love: Jurassic world

Proving that this franchise is not yet extinct, the fourth addition to the Jurassic Park The series proved to be a great success with audiences, earning more than $ 1.5 billion at the box office.

While some of the original's philosophical and scientific nuances may be missing, here is more than enough adventure to ensure that the action-oriented, hands-on ESTP has a good time while watching it.

5 5 I hate: Brazil

It's not really surprising that a film directed by Terry Gilliam, a veteran of the comedy group Monty Python, explores the wackiest sides of the science fiction genre. While this might appeal to those who don't like their science fiction being taken too seriously, there are many things about Brazil That will definitely be a detour for ESTP.

Plus, there are numerous times when the movie seems to be so caught up in its own clever use of special effects that it loses track of the story it's supposed to be telling.

4 4 Love: Solo: a Star Wars story

Sometimes, it's fun to speculate on what kind of personality the characters in the movies would be, and there's no question that Han Solo would be an ESTP. He definitely has a tendency to jump before looking, though his audacity also means he can generally come out of any of the scratches he lands on.

RELATED: 5 Sci-Fi Movies Leo Will Love (and 5 They'll Hate)

Although this film underperformed at the box office (one of the few Star Wars movies to do so), the ESTP will still appreciate the dishonest charm and wit of the script, as well as the performance of Alden Ehrenreich.

3 Hate: interstellar

Christopher Nolan has developed a well-earned reputation for creating films that ask profound questions about the world and for forcing viewers to question his most basic assumptions about how things work.

Unfortunately, Interstellar He tries to do that, but gets stuck in a rather sentimental narrative trope, one that focuses on a father's undying love for his daughter. This rather distracts from the deeper points of the film, and becomes very self-congratulatory in the second half of the film, which ESTPs are unlikely to enjoy.

2 Love: the fifth element

The fifth element, which sharply divided critics over its release, has since accumulated a warmer reception in subsequent years. While some may find the film challenging, ESTP will enjoy certain aspects, particularly the quest aspects of the narrative.

Just as importantly, you'll also find yourselves enjoying how the film is structured around personal bravery and a noble effort to prevent the catastrophic destruction of Earth.

one Hate: balance

While some in science fiction manage to delve into the deeper aspects of the human psyche, others tend to skid across the surface. As a result, they may appear to say something, but instead, all of their ideas seem superficial.

That was certainly the case with Balance, which the critics did not like and that did not fare very well at the box office. ESTP has little time or patience with philosophy or abstraction for their own good, so this movie won't work for them.

NEXT: 5 Sci-Fi Movie Cancers Will Love (And 5 Hate)



next

The most memorable scene from each of the top 10 IMDb rated Martin Scorsese movies





