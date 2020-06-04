5 Sci-Fi Movies That ISTJs Will Love (5 They Will Hate)

Practicality is one of the key aspects of the ISTJ personality. Therefore, it only seems logical that the science fiction movie is perfect for them, since many are based on the practical applications of science.

However, as any fan of the genre knows, not all science fiction is created in the same way, and there are some movies in the genre that become too forgiving and trapped in their own intelligence for the ISTJ to really enjoy. In fact, they might hate them!

10 Love: Jurassic Park (1993)

This is one of those science fiction movies that really seemed to be way ahead of its time. Its special effects still amaze, even almost thirty years after its release, and the enthusiasm of Ian Malcolm and Dr. Grant remain iconic.

In fact, it is precisely these two characters, with their emphasis on logic and rationality, that are the main draws for the ISTJ, and it definitely helps the appeal of the movie that they end up being correct in the end.

9 9 Hate: The Womb (1999)

This was one of those science fiction movies that set out to challenge everything that its audience thought was true about the world and, ultimately, about the nature of reality itself.

To some extent, it accomplished this goal, though the ISTJ will soon become a little impatient, both with the film's core idea that humans are entangled in massive deception and the sometimes forgiving use of special effects and slow motion.

8 Love: Alien (1979)

There's a lot to love about this movie, which remains one of the most viscerally disturbing movies set in outer space. With its focus on the permeability of the human body, it forces the viewer to confront the most unpleasant parts of being flesh and blood.

However, the draw for the ISTJ will, of course, be Sigourney Weaver's Ripley character, one of the most rational and relentlessly pragmatic characters to ever appear in a science fiction movie.

7 7 Hate: Avatar (2009)

Although this film cost an astronomical amount of money, it became one of the most successful films ever made.

It is certainly a beautiful movie to watch, but the fact that the plot is not original and the movie is too over the top and too sentimental, in its approach to its material it will soon begin to put pressure on the ISTJ's ability to enjoy of the.

6 6 Love: the Martian (2015)

Perhaps there is no more terrifying thought than being trapped in space with little certainty that one will be able to return to the safety of Earth. That is the premise of this movie, based on the popular novel of the same name.

The film pays close attention to the details of what it would take to survive in outer space, and the ISTJ will find plenty to enjoy in these various minutiae.

5 5 I Hate: Galaxy Quest (1999)

Some movies like to take a loving but satirical approach to the genre, and that's the case with this movie, which focuses on stars from a fictional television series who are recruited by aliens who think their characters are real.

It's one of those very silly movies that doesn't take itself too seriously, and doesn't encourage the audience to either. Therefore, it is highly unlikely that the relentlessly practical ISTJ will find much to enjoy.

4 4 Love: Arrival (2016)

Declared by many critics as one of the best movies of 2016, this movie focuses on a linguist's efforts to interpret the language of a group of invading aliens before a global war breaks out. It's one of the most reflective science fiction movies of the recent vintage, particularly because it pays close attention to the ways that language shapes the way we look at the world.

The ISTJ will appreciate the fact that it is the practical application of linguistics that saves the world from destruction.

3 I hate: space balls (1987)

Mel Brooks has a well-earned reputation for being able to submit almost any genre of Hollywood movies. In this film, which ridicules all imaginable sci-fi movie varieties, his signature humor is displayed, though here he's a little more forgiving than he is in some of his other endeavors.

Unfortunately, it is precisely the rudeness of humor, which lacks the sophisticated part of his previous efforts, that will make this a poor choice for the ISTJ.

2 Love: Demolition Man (1993)

Given that this film was made in the early 1990s, when almost the entire country was discussing the impact of crime on American society and culture in general, its central concern with crime and personal freedom should not surprise us.

Despite being a direct action movie in many ways, the ISTJ would like the movie to ask some important questions about the nature of crime, questions that still haunt us today.

one Hate: Evolution (2001)

Sometimes a movie starts with the best of intentions to be fun, but for one reason or another, it just isn't.

That's the case with this movie, which features a very strong cast but weak writing that prevents its massive pranks from really landing with the intensity they should. Comedy is already a weak genre for the ISTJ, and this is even weaker than most.

