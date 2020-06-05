5 Sci-Fi Movies That ISTPs Will Love (& 5 They Will Hate)

ISTP is one of the most enigmatic Myers-Briggs® personality types. Perhaps this has something to do with his innate rationality, which some of the more emotional may find difficult to understand or appreciate.

RELATED: MBTI®: 5 Original Netflix Series ISTPs Will Love (And 5 Hate)

However, the ISTP personality is also capable of some surprises. Given how often they are invested in trying to understand how the world works, it would make sense for ISTP to be drawn to a genre like science fiction, which often deals with exploring the deepest mysteries, particularly in the natural world, the future and the nature of existence.

10 LOVE: The Martian (2015)

There are few things as terrifying as being trapped in space. After all, there are so many things that are still not understood about it, and it's hard not to feel overwhelmed by the vastness of it.

While some science fiction movies have taken a more philosophical approach to the reaches of space, The Martian it focuses on the details involved in what it would really take to survive. The ISTP will appreciate not only this emphasis on the narrative but also the level of detail involved in the production of the film.

9 9 HATE: 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968)

On the other hand, ISTPs will have a lot they won't like about this classic. While it is considered one of the most important science fiction movies ever made, it cannot be denied that it is sometimes narratively difficult.

RELATED: MBTI®: Disney Characters Representing ISTP Traits

What is more, it is much more philosophical, avoiding the bravest details of science in favor of reflections on the nature of existence and the ultimate insignificance of humanity when compared to the absolute vastness of the cosmos.

8 LOVE: I am Legend (2007)

This movie is actually the third adaptation of the novel. I'm legendBut there is no denying that Will Smith is a captivating presence like Robert Neville, one of the few people who has not been affected by a virus that has turned most humans into vampires.

An important part of the film shows the many things Neville has had to do to survive on a planet where almost everyone has been killed or turned into a vampire mutant. ISTPs will particularly appreciate the ways in which the film realistically depicts the aftermath of the collapse of society.

7 7 HATE: Stalker (1979)

In Stalker, a small group of men travel to the heart of what is only called "the Zone", looking for a room that supposedly has the power to grant the deepest wish to anyone.

It has all the hallmarks of a Tarkovsky film, including narration that is sometimes impenetrable, fascinating, and sometimes disorienting, camera work pieces, and deep philosophical reflections. However, it is precisely these abstractions that will make ISTPs feel more than a little cold and dissatisfied.

6 6 LOVE: Annihilation (2018)

Some science fiction movies have the ability to make the viewer reconsider everything they know about the world while emphasizing the power of science. Anyone who has seen Annihilation can attest to its most challenging aspects.

What the ISTPs will especially appreciate is the fact that her main character, played superbly by Natalie Portman, is a cell biologist who will stop at nothing to unravel the mystery about what happened to her husband, using all her intellectual powers as scientific. so.

5 5 HATE: E.T. The Extraterrestrial (1982)

Steven Spielberg has a reputation for creating movies that, halfway there, start to slide into a kind of gooey sentimentality. That is particularly true of E.T., which focuses on the bond formed between a family and the incumbent alien.

RELATED: MBTI®: 5 Action Movies ISTPs Will Love (5 They Will Hate)

It is, of course, a movie of its time, with all the family spirit of the 1980s, but its fairly obvious self-indulgence will soon be too much for practical ISTP.

4 4 LOVE: The Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011)

While Tim Burton's remake of the classic science fiction movie Planet of the Apes It was incredibly divisive, this movie, which is both a reboot and a prequel to the original movie, received a warm reception. Much of that positive reception has to do with the fact that this film tries to explain, in remarkably plausible scientific terms, how apes might turn out to become intelligent and, in turn, become the dominant species on Earth.

It's also largely the story of Caesar, the ape who ultimately leads the rebellion, as he embarks on a journey of self-discovery and has to contend with multiple obstacles thrown his way.

3 HATE: Existez (1999)

David Cronenberg is one of those directors with an established visual style, and almost all of his films investigate the limits of the human, forcing the viewer to contemplate uncomfortable and often disturbing truths about the human body.

This movie is no exception to that rule, and it shows a world where many people have started using virtual reality gaming systems implanted in the human body. While it's an intriguing concept, the film is sometimes too caught up in its own unpleasant aesthetic.

2 LOVE: Arrival (2016)

One of the powers of science fiction is that it forces people to look more carefully and critically at themselves and the world around them. In ArrivalA leading linguist (played by the brilliant Amy Adams) must help discover what an alien race is trying to communicate to humanity.

It is, of course, a reflective film about the nature of language and how humans relate to each other, but it is also a beautiful film to watch, a testament to the film's power as a medium.

one HATE: Interstellar (2014)

Although there is a lot to enjoy about this Christopher Nolan film, it must be said that, although it is beautifully filmed, its narrative is quite flat. While he clearly wants the viewer to engage in the central relationship, the one that exists between an astronaut and his daughter, in the end it seems to be more than a little hackneyed, forgiving, and sentimental.

While ISTPs will be drawn to the scientific aspects of the narrative, they are likely to be turned off by the overly emotional ending.

NEXT: MBTI®: 5 Comedy Movies ISTPs Will Love (And 5 Hate)



next

Five times we feel sorry for Harry Potter (and five times we were nervous)





