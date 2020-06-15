5 Seconds of Summer guitarist Michael Clifford apologizes for past offensive tweets

Michael Clifford, the guitarist for the band 5 Seconds of Summer, apologized for past offensive tweets that recently resurfaced online.

"Hello. I am so sorry for all the nonsense I did when I was younger," said the 24-year-old. tweeted on saturday to his followers

“Now I am a different person with a much better understanding of the world. some people have access to a digital megaphone a little earlier than they should, unfortunately I was one of them. "

He continued: “I am very sorry to hurt someone. It was never my intention. He was so naive and I was embarrassed and very sorry. I will continue to be better and I will continue to change. I never want to hurt anyone again. "

Clifford was criticized when the 2012 sexist and homophobic tweets re-circulated in which he made derogatory comments about women and used an insult against LGBTQ people.

"I'm too bad at making sandwiches," said a screenshot tweet, "I'd be a terrible woman." He also allegedly used the f-word multiple times.

In addition, an image of Clifford who was allegedly wearing a shirt with a Confederate flag was also shared.

Last week, "The Flash" star Hartley Sawyer was fired after old racist and misogynistic tweets appeared online.

"Hartley Sawyer will not be returning for season 7 of The Flash," said The CW, producers Warner Bros. TV and Berlanti Productions, and executive producer Eric Wallace in a statement to Fox News. "Regarding Mr. Sawyer's social media posts, we do not tolerate derogatory comments directed at any race, ethnicity, national origin, gender, or sexual orientation.

"Such comments are antithetical to our values ​​and policies, which strive and evolve to promote a safe, inclusive and productive environment for our workforce," the statement concluded.

After the tweets emerged, Hartley issued an apology to Instagram saying her words were to be taken lightly and "with the intention of humor."

"I am not here to make excuses, regardless of intention, my words are important and have profound consequences," said Sawyer.

In addition, four reality TV show stars from the Bravo show "Vanderpump Rules" were also fired for past racist tweets and callous behavior.

Original cast members Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute and newcomers Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni were fired from the popular series and have since issued apologies.

