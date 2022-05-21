VPNs (Virtual Private Networks) are all the rage these days. They’re being used by more and more people to keep their data safe and secure when they’re online. But how many of us truly know what a VPN is, or how it works?

The best way to test its full capabilities is to try a VPN for yourself. However, if you are not a techy guy then sadly you may not be able to unleash its full capabilities. Apart from that, there are some facts that most VPN users still may not be aware of.

If you are one of those guys who want to know what these facts are then keep on reading and find out!

5 Shocking Facts About VPNs You May Not Know

VPN Providers Keep Your Data To Themselves

When you connect to a VPN, all of your traffic is routed through their servers. This means that your ISP (Internet Service Provider) can no longer see what you’re doing online. However, your VPN provider can.

While most VPN providers say that they don’t keep logs of their users’ activities, it’s important to remember that they could if they wanted to.

So if you’re looking for a truly anonymous experience, you might want to consider using a service like Tor instead of a VPN.

You Can Be Tracked Even When Using A Vpn

While it’s true that your ISP can’t track you when you’re using a VPN, that doesn’t mean you’re completely anonymous.

If you’re using a public WiFi hotspot, for example, the owner of the network can still see what you’re doing. And if your VPN provider keeps logs of your activities (as mentioned above), they could be handed over to the authorities if they were asked for them.

You Might Not Be Able To Access All Websites When Using A Vpn

Some countries block VPNs, making it impossible to access certain websites or services when you’re connected to one.

China, Iran, and Russia are some of the most prominent examples. So if you’re planning on traveling to one of these countries, it’s important to check whether or not your VPN will work before you go.

Vpns Can Slow Down Your Connection

Depending on the strength of your VPN connection, you may find that your internet speeds are slower when you’re connected to one.

This is because your traffic is being routed through the VPN server, which can sometimes be located far away from you. Strong encryption can also add to the slowdown.

You Might Not Be Able To Use Netflix When Using A Vpn

One of the most popular uses for VPNs is to access geo-blocked content on streaming services like Netflix.

However, Netflix has been cracking down on VPNs lately and many users are finding that they can no longer access the US version of the site when they’re connected to one.

So if you’re looking to use a VPN for this purpose, it’s important to check whether or not it still works with Netflix before you sign up.

Final Words

These are only some of the most important facts that you should know about VPNs before using one. While they can be extremely useful, it’s important to remember that they’re not perfect and there are still ways that your data could be tracked or leaked.

If you’re looking for a truly anonymous experience, you might want to consider using a service like Tor instead of a VPN. But if you’re just looking to keep your data safe from your ISP or access geo-blocked content, a VPN will do the job nicely.

Just remember to do your research and pick a reputable provider!

