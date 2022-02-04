If your AC compressor is not working, it can be a huge headache. Not only will you be uncomfortable in the summer heat, but you may also find yourself with an expensive repair bill. In this blog post, we will discuss some of the signs that indicate you need a new AC compressor. Keep reading to learn more!

What Is An AC Compressor

First, we have to discuss what an AC compressor is and how it works. The compressor is a key component of an air conditioning system. It is responsible for compressing the refrigerant gas and pushing it into the condenser coil. This coil then cools the gas, which causes it to turn back into a liquid form. The liquid refrigerant is then pumped back into the compressor to start the process over again.

Without a properly functioning AC compressor, your air conditioning system will not work properly. So, if you are experiencing any of the following problems, it would be best to schedule a repair service from American Home Water and Air.

Here are some signs that you have a bad AC compressor.

The AC unit is making strange noises

If your AC unit is making unusual noises, it is likely that the compressor is in bad shape. Listen for any loud humming, whining, clicking or screeching noises. If you hear anything out of the ordinary, it is best to have a professional take a look at it.

This could be a result of the wear and tear of the electrical components of the compressor. Hearing these noises usually means that something is wrong and your compressor may be due for a replacement. If you have to replace the compressor, it is best to do so before any further damage occurs. Otherwise, this could result in more costly repairs down the line.

The AC unit isn’t cooling properly

When there’s something wrong with your compressor, you might also notice that your AC isn’t cooling properly. If the air at home is constantly warm even if you set the thermostat to cool, this could be a sign that your compressor is faulty.

As mentioned before, the compressor is also responsible for moving the refrigerant gas into the condenser coil. If this process is not working properly, your AC unit will not be able to cool down your home effectively and it’s best to have a professional have a look immediately.

Water is leaking from your AC unit

If you notice that there’s water leaking from your system, it’s important that you take swift action and have a professional repair your unit right away. This could be a sign that you’re experiencing a refrigerant leak in the compressor. The earlier you take action, the better it is for your AC’s longevity. Compressor replacement is a costly repair, but it’s important that you don’t ignore the warning signs to prevent incurring unnecessary costs. So if you spot puddles around your AC unit, then that might be an obvious sign that your compressor has a problem.

Your AC won’t start

If your AC isn’t starting, it could be caused by a variety of things, and the compressor isn’t always the issue. But a faulty compressor will also give you a hard time in getting your AC to run properly. You can check the breakers first and see if it hasn’t tripped. Your AC compressor tends to use a lot of electricity and it’s not unusual for them to flip a breaker or blow a fuse, which is why you should check this out first. If you ever find that the compressor is the problem, it’s important to call a professional. Trying to fix this on your own can be dangerous and may result in further damage to your AC unit.

Poor Airflow

One of the most common signs that your AC compressor is starting to fail is if you experience poor airflow from your AC unit. If you notice that there’s less air or no air at all coming out from the vents even if your AC seems to be running as usual, it’s best to have your HVAC technician take a look at it. This could also be caused by dirty ducts or filters, so make sure you take a look at those components as well.

Final Words

Since a faulty compressor is the cause of many different problems, it’s best to have your unit checked out as soon as possible if you notice any of these signs that we’ve listed here. Be careful with doing DIY repairs if you don’t have to proper tools or experience to do so as you may cause further damage to your AC units. HVAC repair and maintenance may seem like an expensive thing to do, but down the line, it will help you save money by improving the efficiency of your system and prolonging its lifespan.