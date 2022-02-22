Saving money is no walk in the park! Every penny counts, especially in the economy that we have today. That is why finding realistic and sustainable ways to save up is crucial if you want to see more breakthroughs in your finances. It’s always easier said than done, which is why we’ll be pointing out things where you can start!

Today, we’re talking about five smart ways that could make a massive impact on your savings. Whether you’re suffering from a salary cut or just being mindful of the future, these will surely help you save extra money.

1. Switch to an MVNO

MVNOs like Straight Talk make cheap alternatives to mobile plans. You may read up on Straight Talk reviews to see how beneficial they can be for you. MVNO stands for mobile virtual network operators, meaning that since they rely on existing mobile networks, the service is cheaper.

So, what are the pros to using MVNOs? First, there are no strings attached. If you find yourself enjoying the service, you may extend it for as long as you want. Otherwise, you may feel free to cancel! The second benefit is you get to save around 60% of your usual spending, especially if you are coming from an elite mobile plan from a different service provider like Verizon or AT&T. With Straight Talk, services start at only 30USD. Imagine the monthly savings you get when you make the switch to an MVNO!

2. Limit Food Deliveries and Eating Out

Did you know that about 50% of Americans spend extra funds on food deliveries? And on average, they pay at least 60USD per month. There’s absolutely nothing wrong with eating out on occasion or craving fast food. But if you’re on a tight budget, it would be a wise decision to keep away from food deliveries or dining out. Why? Because your spending will be at least double if you didn’t prepare your food at home. So, choose the brown bag instead!

On top of saving funds, it can be healthy for you, too! As you make meal preparations, you are likely to resort to fresh ingredients and regularly monitor your calorie intake. Nothing beats saving the extra cash and at the same time controlling the serving portions of what you eat.

Let’s also not forget about coffee. If you make coffee at home with a pound of specialty roasted beans that cost 28USD, you get to enjoy 48 cups of coffee for only 58 cents each! There’s a vast difference compared to getting an iced coffee at Starbucks that would cost you 3USD or more for only one drink.

3. Go Annual on Subscriptions

There are plenty of services that we need for work or personal use. At some point, whether it’s an antivirus subscription or online software, you are likely subscribing to one right now. If you would notice, there are options to renew monthly or annually.

If you are confident that you will need the premium service all year round and if it offers a big discount, you should go annual. Like on Zoom, if you were to go for the yearly license, you get to save 29USD up to 399USD. Just be sure that you need the software all year, not just for a single month. Otherwise, the 20 to 60% discount that you should be enjoying won’t make the deal worth it.

4. Consider shopping at Thrift Stores

You might have thought that choosing brand new is better–because that swanky leather jacket you’re trying on could belong to a dead man. If you’re buying it at a thrift store, it’s possible! However, thrift stores are also home to hidden gems than just worn-out clothes and items. These include unused clothing, vintage pieces, and even designer items that still hold value. If you’re lucky, you could score one of these items at a bargain.

That said, if you’re low on funds, it won’t hurt to check out the thrift stores near you. That Gucci belt might have been another man’s trash, but a treasure that you get to keep!

5. Start an Emergency Fund

Last but not least, let’s talk about the most reliable way to save your budget, and that is starting an emergency fund. When you start building an emergency fund, it will motivate you to take your finances more seriously.

A famous guide called the 50/30/20 rule, which recommends how to budget your earnings. It suggests that 50% goes to your monthly bills and personal needs, 30% for leisure or hobbies, and 20% for savings. That 20% meant for savings can also count as your emergency fund. It’s the budget you set aside every time you receive your salary, which you shouldn’t spend unless it’s a severe emergency. Money can’t buy you everything, but starting an emergency fund will buy you peace of mind in case any trouble happens in your life.

Takeaway

Saving up can be a challenge, but you would be surprised how much budget you can save with these practical tips and habits. We hope these ways will help you set aside funds in case of any life emergency and motivate you to stay disciplined in your finances. Thanks for reading ’til the end, and happy saving!