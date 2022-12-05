These days, it seems everyone is trying to live their best life. Making your health a priority is a great foundation for this, and it often comes down to the little things you do on a daily basis. Creating a positive everyday routine can actually be quite powerful. These ideas are a great starting place if you want to maintain good health.

1. Start Each Day With a Good Breakfast

You might choose to skip breakfast for a variety of reasons. Some people do it intentionally, as part of a fast or diet to cut back on calories and (hopefully) promote weight loss. Others do it because they have a busy schedule and no time to grab something on their way out the door. Whatever the underlying cause, skipping breakfast does a lot more harm than good. There’s a reason it’s often referred to as the most important meal of the day.

When you sleep, many of your body’s systems slow down, including your gastrointestinal system. Eating in the morning helps jump-start it back into gear, which helps keep you regular. Breakfast is also essential for energizing your body, fighting off fatigue, and balancing blood sugar levels.

You don’t have to slave over a hot stove to give your body the nutrition it needs in the mornings. Keep some tasty, easy options on hand, such as smoothie kits, protein shakes, or a healthy snack bar. You can also stock up on products that are easy to prepare ahead of time or put together in a flash, including boiled eggs, fresh fruit, and whole grain breads and cereals.

2. Go for the Extra Steps

It’s important to keep your body moving, and most people don’t get enough exercise as it is. Fortunately, there are plenty of ways you can take more steps throughout your day to help keep your muscles and cardiovascular system working as they should. So take the stairs instead of the elevator, park in the back of the parking lot, or skip the drive altogether and walk where you can. These small changes can add up to thousands of extra steps in no time. Getting adequate exercise can help you be more successful at maintaining a healthy weight, getting a good night’s sleep, reducing stress, and minimizing inflammation.

3. Create a Bedtime Routine and Stick to It

Many people sacrifice sleep in favor of getting more work done, watching TV, or scrolling through social media. Your body needs its rest though, and there are ways you can set yourself up for success to fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer. Creating a bedtime routine is a simple method that can yield fantastic results.

To start, choose a bedtime that enables you to get a minimum of seven hours of sleep every night. (Some people may need to get more rest; talk to your doctor to find out what is right for your body.) Set an alarm at least one-half hour before your bedtime to start your evening rituals. These can include basic hygiene, like washing your face and brushing your teeth, and relaxation exercises, such as stretching, journaling, or drinking a cup of decaf tea. Once your body gets used to doing the same things at the same time every night, it should start to relax automatically, supporting a good night’s sleep.

4. Practice Meditation

Your mental health deserves almost as much care and attention as your physical health. Training yourself to deal with stress, anger, sadness, or anxiety in positive ways can help you be better prepared when a negative situation arises. In most cases, just five minutes of meditation each day can be very beneficial in supporting your mood and your focus. It can also help you remain calm in stressful situations, reducing the negative impact of those stressors on your overall health.

5. Set Aside Time for Yourself

No matter how many responsibilities you are juggling at the moment, it’s important for you to find ways to prioritize your own happiness. There are many ways to do this, and most of them can be completely free. Regardless of how busy the day gets, give yourself at least 20 minutes to do something that helps you feel calm, relaxed, and happy. This can be anything from watching a favorite TV show to going for a walk to soaking in a hot bath. These practices can help support your emotional well-being.

Healthy habits don’t have to be complicated. By establishing good routines and staying consistent with your positive choices, you can maintain a healthier and happier life.