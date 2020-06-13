5 steps to make sure hackers can't access your home network and files

Cyber ​​crime is on the rise with hackers and scammers chewing on the bite to test your system. There is a tool that should be on all computers.

1. Keep everything updated

Security threats continually evolve, so keep your browser up to date. Updates help protect you from the latest viruses and spread attacks. Touch or click here to find out if you are using the latest version of your browser .

Even more important, update your operating system regularly. Windows releases frequent updates (although sometimes with errors) and the lack of any can have serious consequences for your security. The same goes for Macs.

Most Windows PCs automatically download and install updates by default. If you have not changed your automatic update settings, you may not need to change anything. If you turned off automatic updates, you can update them manually.

Apple's MacOS receives its updates through the Mac App Store. Open the App Store app, click Updates. Tap To update to download and install.

2. Test your firewall

Even if cyber criminals can see your network, a firewall helps prevent them from entering and causing damage. Make sure your firewall is activated.

For Windows, open Configurations > Update and security. Choose Windows security from the menu on the left. Choose Firewall and network protection to open the firewall menu.

Your system will tell you if your firewall is activated or not. If it is disabled, you can enable it or restore the default settings by clicking Restore firewalls to default values.

For Mac, open System preferencesthen click Security and privacy. Click on the Lock icon to make changes and enter your administrator username and password. Then select Turn on the firewall.

One more important step

Touch or click here to test that your firewall really works. These port scans will ensure that you keep bad actors out of your system.

3. Delete additional browser plug-ins and hosts files in Windows

Most browser extensions are safe to use tools that enhance your Internet experience, but some are malicious. Regularly review your list of extensions and remove ones that you no longer recognize or no longer use.

In chrome: Visit the Chrome Web Store menu to see a list of all your currently installed extensions. Delete them by clicking Remove from Chrome. Click on the library tab and remove the extension from there too.

In Firefox: Click the three-line menu button and click Accessories, followed by Extensions. Scroll through the list of extensions and click the three dot icon next to the extensions you want to remove. Select Remove to remove them from your browser.

In Safari: Choose Safari > preferencesthen click Extensions. To disable an extension, deselect its check box. To uninstall an extension, select the extension and click on it Uninstall button.

Tip in a tip: When it comes to browsers, some are better than others. Touch or click here to see a comparison of Chrome, Safari, Firefox, Edge and Tor.

Windows users should check the hosts file to see if the attackers have made unusual settings. This file can override your DNS and redirect URLs to different locations such as malicious websites.

Type Window Key + R on your keyboard and paste C: Windows System32 drivers etc hosts on it.

From the pop-up menu that appears, select Notepad to open the file. Scroll and notice any unusual or confusing looking text. Copy the data contained here into another text document as a backup and delete the unusual entries. Click Proceedings, so Save to make the changes

4. See who else is using your Wi-Fi

Network intruders can slow down the Internet and interfere with your data. It's worth knowing who else could be online and using it.

To see all the devices connected to your network, open the configuration menu of your router. To do this, type your IP address in the address bar of your web browser. You can usually find this address on the sticker affixed to the bottom of your router, but most use the default address of 192.168.1.1.

Or you can tap or click here to access a useful website that lists the default IP addresses for thousands of different routers.

Then log in with your username and password. This is the default username and password for your router or single sign-on that you created when you configured it. If you are not sure what your login is, you can call your ISP for help.

When you are logged in to your router settings, look for an option similar to "Connected Devices", "Connected Devices" or "Client List". It shows you all the devices that use your connection.

Scroll through the list and notice anything you don't recognize. Usually you can also start them from this menu.

5. Hide your Wi-Fi network from public view

By default, your router broadcasts your network name (SSID) so that you and your guests can easily find it. This also means that anyone looking for your network can try to join. You can prevent it from forwarding your connection, so only people who know the exact name of your router can try to join.

To do this, log into your router settings and find the menu for wireless settings. Look for the broadcast option for your SSID, which is generally enabled by default. Deactivate that option.

Be sure to write down your SSID before disabling broadcasting. Otherwise, you could be blocked outside your network.

With a little work, you can make your network much more secure. My advice? Take time to secure your connection. Your future self will thank you.

