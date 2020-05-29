5 things from the books that could happen in season 3 (and 5 not)

Altered Carbon season 3 is coming, so what can the books tell us about what's to come in the future?

The best science fiction series on Netflix so far, Altered carbon It is adorned with stunning settings, brilliant visuals (at least in Season 1), and a heavily spun story.

The first season of the series was based on Richard Morgan's first book of the same name. The second season took excerpts from the two sequels Broken Angels and Woken Furies. Now, we don't have the exact release dates for the third season, but, seeing the enthusiasm of the fans, the show could be dropped for a third season. If so, what will happen on S3?

10 Possible: Angel Fire and other explanations

What is Angel Fire really? How does it work? In Woken Furies, Kovacs saves a woman named Sylvie, who happens to be the head of command for a group of Com mercenaries. In the book, he explains to Kovacs about how Angel Fire works and what it is. The series hasn't gone into much detail about alien weapons until now, and Season 3 could shed some light on this Elder and others.

9 9 Not possible: Virginia and Kovacs

In the books, Virginia Vidaura is Kovacs' true mentor. She was the one who taught Envoy's essential skills to control virtual reality through the mind, survival, infiltration training, and fighting skills for Kovacs. However, she is neither his girlfriend, nor Quellcrist Falconer in the book series. Since Vidaura has already been killed on the show through the Rawling virus, it is safe to assume that she will not appear in all her glory.

8 Possible: a genetic virus

In the book, Woken Furies, Kovacs, Sylvie, and their crew return from New Hok. They decide to spread a biogeneric virus to protest against the government, the system and the ruling groups. This may happen in the third season, where Kovacs could be exploring deep space and assembling a new army for Quell.

7 7 Not possible: Kovacs antihero

While fans are totally at ease with Takeshi Kovacs' subtle antihero qualities, the books take him to new levels of extremities. Kovacs kills his own team of mercenaries and records them in the book Broken Angels, on the planet Sanction IV. In Woken Furies, he tortures old men, mass murders priests and kills many people, and also destroys their souls. These can never make it to the big screen, because otherwise the story would be too provocative.

6 6 Possible: in the race

In the book series, Kovacs is on the loose after he attacked the New Revelation. Season three also has the ability to explore the time gap between season one and season two.

Poe and Kovacs have had many adventures wandering through space, taking on various jobs, and searching for Quell. We think these adventures would be a great show and the cherry on top is that you have a good chance of bringing Joel Kinnaman back.

5 5 Not possible: radical feminist quellcrist

In the books, Quellcrist is an extreme feminist with a radical orientation in her thought process. She believes that wars that have serious consequences especially for poor communities, occur because of men. She thinks that unused male testosterone causes a desire to start battles. Of course, the Quellcrist of the show is a perfect heroine, so this angle has no chance.

4 4 Possible: The little blue bugs

In one incident, to save his butt, Kovacs approaches his old criminal friends, called Little Blue Bugs, in the books.

Also in the Netflix series, when Kovacs left the envoys after his massacre, he worked as a contractor for murders and misdemeanors. Gathering up your old friends and exploring some of the nastiest would be a little interesting for screens.

3 It is not possible: the rebels are crazy

No one in the book series is against immortality stacks, except nutjobs. Takeshi Kovacs is also not against technology. In fact, he kills those religious fools and he likes to do it. In the television series, Kovacs is part of the Quell-influenced rebels and believes that the batteries are propelling humanity toward doom.

2 Possible: Younger Kovacs died

In the Woken Furies book, when Kovacs along with another UN Envoy attacks the base to rescue Sylvie, the Envoy betrays him and Kovacs is captured. Sylvie calls AngelFire and burns the entire troop.

Of course, we've seen this bit in the series where Quell performs the same trick. The twist is that in this scene (in the book), the younger Kovacs (or Kovacs Prime) are also burned and dead. Similarly, K Prime could be phased out in S3 to keep balance.

one Not possible: Carrera and Kovacs fighting together again?

In the Broken Angels book, around 30 years after the first Altered Carbon book occurred, Ivan Carrera is not yet dead. He remains the leader of a mercenary organization, the Wedge. Takeshi Kovacs has been drafted into the Wedge. Since Carrera is already dead, this story won't appear in Season 3 either.

