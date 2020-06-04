5 Things We Loved About The Season 7 Finale (& 5 We Hated)

With the outbreak of COVID-19, many shows were forced to unexpectedly close production. Most made the decision to end their seasons early, leaving their shows half-finished. But the successful NBC show The blacklist took an innovative approach to address this problem. Rather than abruptly ending the show, they decided to complete the episode they were filming and have this episode serve as the season 7 finale.

Since they couldn't get together to film in person, they had the actors record their audio in their homes. They then animated the scenes they hadn't filmed, causing the episode to switch between live action and animation. Although this was an honorable and exciting idea, some aspects of the episode were more successful than others, both technically and narratively. Let's take a look at 5 things we loved about the end of Season 7 of The blacklist and 5 things we hate!

10 Hated: distracting music

The blacklist I tried to make the switch between animation and live action seem intentional. To do so, they added a comic theme to the episode. Perhaps this is why the show decided to use music that differed from its usual background music.

This music was much louder and more like the music you would hear in a superhero action movie. While the musical options were great, they ultimately were too distracting and did not work within the format of a television show.

9 9 I loved it: good audio

With all the actors recording their audio from home, the sound could have been a disaster. Fortunately, the audio sounded great, and not just technically. The sound was clear and crisp, but the actors were also able to deliver credible performances.

Although Liz's delivery felt slightly different than it could have been in person, all the other actors and actresses made a seamless transition between voice acting and live filming. Reading lines alone while standing is a very different skill than acting in person, so actors should be commended for their ability to adapt so easily.

8 Hated: Too discordant

Although the creators should be praised for their effort, the episode was considered by many to be extremely jarring. On the one hand, the transition between live action and animation did not go smoothly. Since this transition sometimes happened in the middle of the scene, it made it difficult for fans to readjust to change. This sometimes drew fans out of the show, distracting them and missing valuable aspects of the story.

Another well-intentioned option that didn't work was the decision for the cast and crew to speak directly to the audience a few minutes after the episode. Although it was moving to hear the messages from these people, this would probably have been more successful if they had placed this clip at the beginning of the episode. Launching it just when fans were engrossed in the plot removed them from the story once again and then tossed them back in without giving them time to process the change.

7 7 Amada: Liz found out about Reddington's health

An exciting development in the story was that Liz learned that Reddington was ill. While fans are still unsure what exactly happens to Red, The blacklist has been hinting that something is very wrong for quite some time.

Fans have watched in anticipation, waiting for the moment when Reddington's condition becomes common knowledge. After her collapse in her restaurant kitchen, Liz finally learned that something is wrong. It will be interesting to see how this affects their relationship as the show progresses.

6 6 Hated: animation

Animation is an incredibly challenging art form. Quality animation can take years to render. While this animation is certainly impressive considering the amount of time the editors had to prepare and complete this episode, it's simply not good enough.

Some scenes were more successful than others, as were certain characters. While it was always clear which character Liz was, Ressler was difficult to recognize at first. It was also extremely difficult to identify the secondary characters, making it difficult to follow the story when so much emphasis was placed on determining which characters were which.

5 5 I loved it: presenting a new enemy

One of the most exciting developments in this story was the presentation by accountant Frank Merwin. Although he was caught at the end of the episode, it seems clear that this character will continue to play a role in the story.

Merwin hints that he has information about the task force members and subtly threatens to expose that information. Fans know of several crimes that have been covered up for the main characters Liz, Ressler and Park. It will be interesting to see what information Merwin has and how it will come into play.

4 4 Hated: Katarina and Red even more complicated

The mystery behind Katarina and Reddington has lost all appeal. While fans were initially enthusiastic and excited about this story, the show has provided so many false narratives and conflicting information that the fan base has frankly surpassed it. Continuing to complicate the relationship between these two only further infuriates fans. And yet, that's what they did when they decided to have Katarina save Reddington after he collapsed.

The blacklist He also shared new information that there is a file containing damning information about Katarina that he would like to locate. This was revealed through a throw-away line in which Katarina mentioned that Red has the information he needs to get the file. If that was the case, why has this file never appeared before? Why didn't Katarina ask about the file when she tortured Red? And why would she torture him an inch from his life only to later save him while she secretly conspires to bring him down? It just doesn't make sense.

3 Amada: Liz chooses a side

Liz has been trying to remain neutral in the conflict between Katarina and Reddington. In the end, Liz finally chose a side, admitting she was more with Katarina than Reddington. The prospect of her choosing one side instead of reeling in the middle is exciting.

Unfortunately, Liz has a habit of flip-flopping and changing her mind, so let's hope she stays committed to one side.

2 Hated: final episode of Dom

The blacklist Fans were devastated to learn that actor Brian Dennehy, who plays Liz's grandfather, Dom, had died. The scenes of this incredibly talented actor were some of the most charming moments on the show. The blacklist He was quick to tell fans that they would have one more chance to see Dom as he was in the final of The blacklist.

Unfortunately, Dom was unconscious throughout the episode and the few photos of him were of him lying still in a hospital bed. While the show could not have predicted his death, seeing him lie unconscious knowing that this was the last thing the brilliant actor filmed was depressing. When The blacklist Announced that Dennehy would appear in one more episode, this is not exactly what fans expected.

one Beloved: Katerina Outsmarts Red

Katarina is a compelling and compelling character because she is one of the few characters that can outwit Reddington. In the end, Katarina overtook Red for the third time.

She made a calculated risk, allowing Reddington to obtain information about her so that she could keep Liz's loyalty to her secret. This gives Katarina a huge advantage over Reddington in the future, and fans can't wait to see how this victory unfolds.

