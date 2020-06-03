5 Things We Want To See In Midnight Sun (& 5 Things We Don’t)

With Midnight Sun on the horizon, Twilight fans are considering what they want from the story. Here are some things you expect and some things you don't.

For years fans have been waiting Midnight Sun It will be released in its final, edited version, and Stephenie Meyer recently announced, to the delight of fans, that the book will be out on August 4, 2020. While a leaked manuscript with multiple unfinished transcripts made it easy online in 2008, Meyer She said for many years that she did not plan to finish the book because she was upset by the leak.

However, now that Midnight Sun is really going to happen, there are some things in the series that fans really want to see explained and explored in Midnight Sun as well as some things that they would rather not have happened.

10 I want: a very different shade from the original Twilight

seeing as Midnight Sun it's just him Twilight book, but told from Edward's perspective instead of Bella's, it is very important that books feel different.

Otherwise, it appears that this book did not need to be written. It should be very clear that the tone of voice and perspective is from a completely different character, and the writing styles should even feel slightly different.

9 9 I don't want: too much exposure about Edward's thoughts

Since both Twilight and Midnight Sun are told from the first-person perspective, it can be easy for books to go into too much detail about the character's thoughts.

While fans definitely want to learn more about Edward's perspective and what he thinks, it will be a better book if it doesn't have a long paragraph exposure.

8 I want: much more details about the history of vampires and other mythologies

One thing that many fans have always wanted the most is the history and mythology of vampires and other supernatural beings in the Twilight saga. There are so many more things Meyer could reveal about the vampires and shapeshifters in these series.

Obviously Edward knows a lot about this and including as much information as possible will make the book feel different and worthwhile.

7 7 You don't want: too much hate yourself

One of the defining characteristics of Edward as character c is his self-hatred. He believes himself doomed because he is a vampire, and he hates himself because he is a creature of the undead.

While there will undoubtedly be some of this since the book is from your perspective, thinking too much about its melancholic forms will get boring very quickly if it is not mixed with other details.

6 6 I want to: learn more about Edward's past

While reading about Edward hating himself isn't super interesting, what would be fascinating is learning more about Edward's past before meeting Bella.

The life he lived during all those decades contains many untold stories. Fans would love to know more about his life right after Carlisle saved him from the Spanish flu. And they'd also love to know more about the period of his life when he drank human blood.

While Twilight He has been unfairly hated because he is adored by teenage girls, there are some valid criticisms of things like gender roles and race in the series.

Edward is often described as an old-fashioned guy, and the dynamic between him and Bella can be a bit stereotypical at times. If Edward's perspective could show a more feminist perspective than fans might expect, this would be a good route for Meyer.

4 4 I want: the reasoning behind more Edward decisions

When they read Twilight the first time, fans are as confused about Edward's actions as Bella. While many of his behaviors are eventually explained over time, there are three things that fans would like to know.

They want to read more about why Edward reacts the way he does and how he sees Bella and what is happening.

3 I don't want to: completely demonize the Quileute tribe

While Edward would obviously know more about vampire history, he also knows a lot about shapeshifters. It is also necessary to learn more about them, but it is important that the Quileute tribe is not given the role of antagonist.

If or when werewolves are discussed, it is important that the book emphasize that they are often the good guys in the story.

2 I want: more background stories about the Cullen family

While fans want to know a lot of details about Edward's backstory, they also want to know a lot more about the entire Cullen family.

Often Edward's family members are even more interesting than him, and they all have complex and long stories that have so far only been briefly mentioned in the series. Through Edward's conversations and thoughts, Midnight Sun could provide much more detail.

one I don't want: a scene for recreation

Since Edward and Bella live separate lives, there obviously would not be a full copy of the scenes. However, the book should also avoid feeling the need to show every scene in which Edward appeared in Twilight.

The book should try to tell the story from Edward's point of view, but this does not mean that all scenes should be taken into account if it does not add anything to the story.

