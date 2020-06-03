5 Times Andy Should Have Dumped Ann (& 5 Times She Should Have Dumped Him)

In Parks and Recreation, before Andy Dwyer falls in love and marries his equally quirky soulmate, April Ludgate, he is the longtime boyfriend of Leslie Knope's best friend, Ann Perkins. Ann is employed, responsible, and mature, while Andy is silly, silly, and fun-loving.

Opposites can attract, but throughout Season 1, Ann and Andy have their ups and downs. It is obvious from the jump that this is a rocky romance. Here are 10 times Ann and Andy should have quit.

10 Ann: Andy falls into a hole

A giant red flag that Ann and Andy should not be together is when it falls into the well behind Ann's house. It's a giant hole! Not only can he not take a safer route home, completely avoiding the potential death trap, but he tempts fate when he sees something bright in the background (a toaster).

Accidents happen, but Andy doesn't stop to consider the pros and cons before trying to retrieve a discarded piece of trash, and the result is two broken legs.

9 9 Andy: Ann tells people who support him

Ann attends a public community outreach forum to complain about the giant well behind her house that leaves Andy immobilized. She also unnecessarily adds that he is a musician, and she supports him financially.

Revealing his dire financial circumstances would only be relevant if his accident cost him his job, but Ann simply says that Andy is sponging him that reeks of passive aggressiveness.

8 Ann: Andy gets into a fight at the town meeting

When Leslie devotes all her energy to turning the well into a happy place for the grumpy citizens of Pawnee, she decides to put Andy to good use: she exhibits it during a meeting in the city to get sympathy and get support for her. Park.

Instead, he quarrels with his neighbor, Lawrence, who Andy still considers a "jerk." Andy's immaturity reminds a high school athlete who can't help but tease his less-than-great classmate display. Obviously, sitting and doing nothing, Ann doesn't expect much more from her jester from a boyfriend who is ambivalent about being the poster boy for a better Pawnee.

7 7 Andy: Ann embarrasses him in front of a journalist

Leslie decides that a media blitz could sway public opinion when it comes to turning the well into a park. What she does not count on is Andy disclosing details to a local journalist about his accident that paints Andy as less victim and more idiotic.

Andy admits he was lost when he fell, which horrifies Leslie and blinds Ann, who cannot hide her annoyance and frustration. Andy looks bad enough without Ann behaving like an exasperated mother, dealing with her silly offspring.

6 6 Ann: Andy shares intimate information

Leslie's efforts to generate positive publicity for the park fail when Andy and Ann air their dirty clothes in front of a journalist. After Ann lectures Andy for lying about being drunk the night he falls into the well, he retaliates by revealing to her that he drinks, and she is in birth control.

In Andy's confused mind, this is somehow a no-no, and a way to effectively embarrass Ann and divert attention from himself. There is no shame in Andy's silly game when he feels too scolded.

5 5 Andy: Ann constantly proves she doesn't have much personality

Andy has his flaws, but at least he's not boring. Ann is reserved at best and at worst, she is completely boring. She never seems to get any pleasure in anything she does.

To be fair, Ann's role is to be the voice of reason among some exaggerated and eccentric personalities. Someone has to play well. She slacks off as the series progresses thanks to her friendship with Leslie and the occasional "Snake Juice", but her mud-docking attitude makes her and Andy mentally and emotionally incompatible.

4 4 Ann: He sits down to do absolutely nothing

For most of season 1, Andy stands on the couch scratching himself, enjoying the benefits of having Ann waiting for him. With nothing better to do than merge with the couch, unless he's naked and chasing his neighbor down the street, Andy has Ann circling around.

He calls her to ask for food and slippers that clog arteries, asks her to make pancakes for him, to bring her cold drinks, and generally refuses to lift a finger while she works and is dedicated to helping Leslie with the park.

3 Andy: Ann complains to Mark

After learning that Andy had been lying to her for weeks about her recovery, Ann, furious, complains about her boyfriend, Mark's son. She calls Andy a "big, lying baby," unleashing her frustrations at being abused and mistreated. This type of ventilation would make more sense if Ann trusted Leslie, but Ann doesn't even like Mark.

No matter who hears Ann piling up Andy, these are pretty amazing things. Mark takes the opportunity to hit her, which infuriates Ann even more. But Mark wouldn't feel like he has a chance with the beautiful nurse if he wasn't so loud about how utterly miserable he feels in his current relationship.

2 Ann: Andy lies about taking off the cast

After cooking, cleaning and pampering Andy for two months, Ann learns that her boyfriend defies the doctor's orders and maintains his casts for an additional two weeks. Andy tries to deny it, but he has no choice but to admit that he prolonged his convalescence because he liked that Ann served him food.

Andy doesn't regret doing it, he's just a guy who will do his best for a good sandwich. If it weren't for the fact that Andy has no idea, his complete lack of remorse would make him a sociopath.

one Andy: Ann kicks Andy out of the house

When Andy admits he played Ann just to keep her waiting for him, he kicks him out of the house. Andy's white lie is a big breach of trust, and Andy should spend some time thinking about his misbehavior. But when Ann rushes to the scene of another accident in the hole, she returns home, parks on the couch, and turns on the television.

If Ann is angry enough to need a break, Andy should worry enough to show some remorse. But Ann would not be so quick to end their relationship if she no longer had serious doubts about her staying power.

