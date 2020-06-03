5 Times Gina Was A Terrible Friend (& 5 Times She Was The Best)

Brooklyn nine nine It is perhaps one of the healthiest sitcoms on television this decade. Created by Dan Goor and Michael Schur (who created other fantastic comedies in the workplace, such as The office and Parks and Recreation), the show is critically acclaimed for its writing and characters.

Gina (played by Chelsea Peretti, who left the show in season 6) is loved and hated for her mean and sarcastic comments, and her arrogant, narcissistic attitude. Despite that, she loves her friends, even if she's a little mean to them sometimes. Here are 5 times that she was a great friend, and 5 times that she was the worst.

10 The worst: remove Amy's tires

When Gina punctures a tire, she thinks about calling a mechanic to have it repaired, but Amy convinces her to learn how to change tires, as it is a valuable life skill. Gina agrees, but it's so she can relax while Amy changes her tire for free. Amy cuts Gina's tires in retaliation, but it turns out she randomly cut a stranger's car.

Gina fixes it … removing all of Amy's tires. Amy offered to help her and Gina cheated on her and intimidated her into changing her tires and buying her lunch, all for free. It was not a very pleasant thing, especially for a co-worker.

9 9 The best: it helps to recover the Internet seal

After Cyber ​​Crimes moves into the building, just one floor below the squad, they start to grab all the wifi. Since they are not reporting to Captain Holt, he cannot retrieve his Internet, so the squad asks Gina to speak to the IT guys.

Although he initially refuses, he returns to help the squad. She digs a bit into the main IT guy and threatens to send him back to the high-speed Internet.

8 Worst: Jake's car totals

Sometimes it seems like Gina does her best to cause harm. In the season 4 episode, "Cheddar", Jake and Amy are tasked with taking care of Cheddar and Holt's house. Charles recently underwent eye surgery and is temporarily blind, and somehow manages to light his pants, but in the ensuing chaos, Cheddar manages to escape.

Holt, upon receiving a notice about the fire alarm, decides to return home, and Gina goes looking for him. Jake tells her to delay it, and she threatens to totalize her car, even though it is not necessary. She not only destroys her tires, but also rips some cables off the dash, though she didn't need it.

7 7 Best: Transfers with Holt when he gets the PR job

After Holt has a meeting with Madeleine Wuntch at the end of season 3, she transfers him to the New York Police Department of Public Relations. He gives a heartfelt farewell speech, and is about to cry when Gina says she will go with him.

Gina goes with Holt, leaving all his friends and their comfortable work, only so Holt doesn't feel like he's alone at desk work. Holt and Gina have one of the best relationships on the show as they are very good friends and they respect each other a lot.

6 6 Worst: Burned Boyle's sourdough

After Nana Boyle dies, she accidentally gifts her family's sourdough to Gina instead of Tina, a different cousin from Boyle. When Charles tells him to leave him, Gina realizes how valuable he is to him and blackmails him. She not only refuses, but also asks him to pay $ 10,000 for it.

Once Charles make get her the money, she reveals that she burned the sourdough. Although he does an alternate lot, asking his friend and stepbrother to pay for something his family owns is one of the worst things anyone can do.

5 5 Best: Offers to buy Jake's apartment

When Jake's rent-controlled building becomes cooperative, he must fight to find the money to support his apartment. Gina not only helps Jake find other apartments, but also offers to buy the apartment and rent it to Jake for the same price.

Jake, however, is upset that Gina is now suddenly an "adult" and refuses. He comes later and moves into Gina's home apartment, giving her the largest. Gina has always cared for Jake since they were children, as they had been childhood friends while growing up.

4 4 The worst: constantly choose Amy

Gina and Amy are friends, but it's often pretty hard to believe that, considering how much Gina teases and teases Amy. He's always being mean to her, whether it's because of her personality, her clothes, or her likes and dislikes.

Her absolute worst deal with Amy had to be at her bachelorette party when she gave Amy her "gift", so as not to be mean to her until midnight. Gina believes that not teasing and belittling a person for a few hours is a "gift".

3 Bes: Holt is raised in the name of Charles

After Charles scratches Gertie, Captain Holt's car, he panics, although it was clearly Holt's fault, since he had double-parked. When Holt finds out, he demands that Charles have to pay the damages, and poor Charles has no choice, since Holt is his superior officer.

Gina, however, comes to Charles's aid. She puts a cupcake on Holt's chair, and when he sits on it, she tells him that Holt has to buy him another, since it's okay to put your belongings wherever you want, like Holt did with his car. Holt realizes his mistake and apologizes to Charles.

2 Worst thing: sexually harasses Terry and undermines him

Throughout the series, Gina has always sexualized Terry, although she knows for a fact that it bothers him. She constantly hits him and tells him to take off his shirt, even though he is married.

In the season 3 episode, "Yippie Kayak," when Jake asks Gina for a favor, in return, she asks for a photo of Terry in the locker room. While it is played entirely to laugh, this basically amounts to sexual harassment.

one The best: help Amy prepare for a launch

When Amy asks Gina to help her prepare for a product presentation, she agrees, though she teases her a bit. Gina helps her not only by providing a better name for the product but also by helping her make the entire presentation more interesting and engaging.

And despite the release being rejected, it's nice to see Gina and Amy bonding and being friends when so much of their time on screen is just that Gina is mean to her.

