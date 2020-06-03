5 Times Jack Was The Better Leader (And 5 Times It Was Locke)

After the crash of Oceanic Flight 815, survivors of Lost he needed strong leaders to guide them. Many characters became capable leaders as the series progressed, but the first and most consistent leaders of the show were Jack Shephard and John Locke.

Jack and Locke had different strengths that made them effective leaders. This list is about highlighting the moments when your individual leadership shone the brightest, and not an exploration of who was the best leader. Jack and Locke made a fair amount of mistakes, but more importantly, they took advantage of the occasion when it mattered most and helped each other.

10 Jack: saving the victims of the crash

From the moment he ran out of the jungle onto the beach, Jack immediately started helping people and got others to help him too. He took the initiative to help a man whose leg was immobilized by the wreckage of the plane.

When he saw Boone perform CPR incorrectly on Rose, he rushed in and managed to revive her. He had Hurley stay with Claire while she had contractions, and hurried them to safety before the wreckage of the plane could fall on them. These actions established Jack as a leader and an individual that the other survivors trusted.

9 9 Locke: hunting and gathering food

John Locke stepped forward during the episode "Walkabout". When the survivors were running out of food and began to panic, it made them realize that hunting wild boars on the island was their best option.

Locke used his life experiences and extensive knowledge to successfully hunt and teach others how to do so as well. The group continued to trust him for food and continued to deliver.

8 Jack: live together, die alone speech

Jack brought the survivors together with his speech and gave them a purpose. It made them realize that if the group couldn't live together, they were going to die alone. Accepting the truth that they had already been on the Island for days and that the rescue would never come, it made them see that they had to come together and find a way to survive in the long term.

He found fresh water, formed a plan, and gave them a way to go when all they wanted to do was fight and blame each other. "Living together, dying alone" became a recurring line throughout the program that captured the survivors' drive.

7 7 Locke: helping Charlie with his addiction

Locke had a gift for connecting with certain people and helping them overcome their struggles. One of the best examples occurred with Charlie, who was struggling with his heroin addiction. Charlie's supply would not last long and the retreat was already tormenting him. Locke used Charlie's guitar and his love of music to help Charlie make the right choice and fight his addiction.

Charlie finally threw his remaining heroin into the fire and committed himself to a long road to recovery, none of which would have been possible without the time it took Locke to connect and help Charlie.

6 6 Jack: guiding survivors to the radio tower

When the Others planned to attack and a freighter offered a potential rescue opportunity, Jack made the decision to keep the survivors together. He led most of them to the radio tower so that they could successfully contact people on the freighter.

Meanwhile, he made sure that the Others would enter a trap when they reached the beach. He stayed true to his first season "live together, die alone" speech by keeping the group together while dealing with the Others and the possibility of rescue.

5 5 Locke: Helping Claire with Aaron

Giving birth and raising a child on the island was a daunting task, but Locke made it a little easier by supporting Claire along the way. Before she gave birth, he requested her help with a project and did not reveal until the end that they had been working in a crib for their baby the entire time.

When Claire struggled to get Aaron to sleep, he taught her how to wrap Aaron. The trick worked wonders and made Aaron sleep much more manageable.

4 4 Jack: saving the island

Jack volunteered to become Jacob's replacement and take on the role of Protector of the Island. Although he was not in this role for long, Jack used it to lead the defeat of the Man in Black and save the Island.

He sacrificed a future with Kate and his own life to save everyone else. Jack was always a strong leader, and in the end he was able to use that leadership as a man of faith who fulfilled his destiny.

3 Locke: cleaning up his own mess

All leaders make mistakes, but what matters most is how they respond to those mistakes. Locke made a colossal mistake at the end of Season 2 when he destroyed the computer in that hatch and made sure the button couldn't be pressed.

To clean up the mess he created, Locke created a sweat lodge that used to "talk to the island." He did a vision search where he saw Boone, who helped him realize that Eko was in danger. Locke's actions put Eko in this position, but Locke took responsibility and saved Eko so that he could start doing things right.

2 Jack: choose Hurley to become the protector of the island

True leaders need to know when it is time to pass the torch, and also who is best suited to receive the torch. Jack's time as Protector of the Island was short-lived, but he knew that his replacement must be someone who could hold the position for many years.

Jack wisely chose Hurley. For years, I had watched Hurley care for other people, and knew that Hurley would bring the same compassion and commitment to this new role. Jack made sure the future was in good hands by passing his role on to Hurley, who was finally the perfect candidate for the role.

one Locke: stopping time flashes

When the Oceanic Six left the island, Locke needed to go one step further than ever. He led most of the remaining survivors and stopped time. The island was skipping time and if it didn't stop, it would eventually kill the survivors.

Locke delved into the underground depths of the island and moved the frozen wheel so that the flashes of time stopped and the remaining survivors were saved. Locke was told that moving the wheel would also cause him to leave the island and eventually die, but he still did.

