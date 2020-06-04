5 Times Marshall Was The Worst Friend (& 5 Times He Was The Best)

Created by Carter Bays and Craig Thomas, CBS & # 39; s How i met your mother Fans and critics alike adore him for his hilarious writing, his excellent premise, and his incredible cast of talented actors, some of whom are now big names in Hollywood. The show follows Ted and his group of friends as they try to find love and life in New York City (a premise that many believe will be copied from friends)

Jason Segel plays Ted's best friend Marshall (although Barney would disagree), and their friendship is one of the best relationships on the show, despite the fact that they have fought many times over the course of the show. Here are 5 times that Marshall was a terrible friend, and 5 times he was a great friend.

10 The worst: Robin embarrassed

In the season 4 episode, "The Naked Man", Ted comes home to find a naked man sitting on his couch, who says he is making "his move," known as & # 39; The Naked Man & # 39 ;. Although the date was terrible, his move worked, as Robin sleeps with him.

When she discusses it at the bar later, Robin says she slept with him because she found him cute and funny, when Marshall calls Robin a whore and says he only did it because he was naked at home and there was no other reason. This was not only rude, but also extremely offensive and not something you call a friend.

9 9 Best thing: help Ted realize he was being a jerk on St. Patrick's Day

On St. Patrick's Day, in "No Tomorrow", Ted forms a theory that the universe is rewarding him for doing bad things. He abandons his date outside the club to get in for free, orders free food and alcohol on someone else's account, and beats a married woman, without consequence … or so it seems. He gets punched by the guy whose account he was drinking from.

When he tells Marshall, he is far from impressed. He tells her that Ted had marked it in his pocket all night, and makes him listen to it. Marshall also helps him realize he was being a jerk, attacking married women, and committing credit card fraud.

8 The worst: he accepted the trial without telling Lily

In the season 8 finale, Marshall receives a call where he is accepted as a judge in New York, which was his dream job. Although he and Lily had already made plans to move to Italy for a year, he accepts the offer, without telling Lily.

Worse still, he quarrels over that at the wedding and opens old wounds, where he reminds Lily that she had broken his heart and moved to San Francisco, and that he wouldn't have even come back to him if he had been successful. there.

7 7 Best thing: introduce Robin to the Hoser hut when he was homesick

After Robin begins to feel a little nostalgic, Marshall takes her to the Walleye Salon, a Minnesota-themed bar. However, to Marshall's frustration, Robin begins pretending to be from Minnesota to win the friendship of regulars using his personal story.

Robin discovers that bar patrons don't like Canadians. Although Marshall unmasks her as a Canadian and expels her from the bar, she feels bad and takes her to the Hoser Hut, a Canadian bar.

6 6 The worst: not telling Ted that he was removed from the GNB project

After Ted's architectural project is scrapped, Barney and Marshall decide to keep it hidden from Ted, despite the fact that they know that if he ever finds out, he would probably be out of a job and be fired from his company.

They hire a group of people to act as a working group created to take care of the design of the new headquarters. When Ted finds out, he is understandably furious. And although he did it so that Ted wouldn't get hurt, lying to a friend about such a big project and wasting his time when he could have found another project was superficial.

5 5 Best thing: fire Randy so he can start his own business

In "Canning Randy", Marshall needs to decide whether he should fire Randy, one of his juniors. Barney is tasked with making a video that says GNB cares about his clients and asks Marshall to say "GNB cares about dreams," but Marshall declines, believing it to be untrue.

Marshall fires Randy but feels terrible so he undoes it but Randy asks to be fired as he wants to use the severance check and start his home brewing business. Marshall takes a sip of Randy's homemade beer, dismisses him, and tells him to start his business. His business takes off, as future Ted reveals that his beer can now be found in every bar in America.

4 4 The worst: he brought Lily for the Bros trip

In the season 5 episode, "Duel Citizenship," Ted and Marshall go on one of their boy-only road trips to Chicago, with one slight snag: Marshall takes Lily on the trip. Lily does not allow them to listen to music, and instead puts on a boring audiobook and asks them to make frequent stops.

Worse still, instead of driving all night like on their college days, they spend the night at a couple's inn, where they get a couple massage, leaving Ted alone. Although Marshall kindly tells him that things are not the same as in college, he shouldn't have taken Lily on a boy's trip.

3 The best: sacrificed being a judge to move to Italy

After Lily and Marshall fight over moving to Italy, Lily returns in a moment and tells her that they must stay in New York and that he must accept the jury. However, Marshall wonders why Lily suddenly changed her mind and investigates with Ted, Barney, and Billy Zabka.

It turns out that Lily is pregnant again, and Marshall tells her that she is giving her another baby, and that her dream is complete and that they should move to Italy. It's such a sweet moment, and it's one of the best Marshall-Lily moments on the show.

2 The worst: you fight with Ted over the apartment

After Ted begins to feel a bit insecure about the apartment when Lily moves in, he orders an English phone booth and he and Marshall end up fighting over who gets the apartment when Marshall marries Lily. They have a duel with their exhibition swords and Marshall ends up stabbing Lily.

Later, they discover that Lily doesn't even want to live in the apartment, claiming that this was a "boys" department and that it "smells like uncle." Marshall should have consulted with her before fighting Ted, and probably not stabbed Lily, probably.

one Best thing: Talk to Robin and ask him to move on behalf of Ted

When Ted tells Robin that he loves her in the season 7 episode, "No Pressure," and asks if she loves him, she says no. This makes things a little awkward, and while Ted says it's okay, Marshall knows it isn't.

He talks to Robin and tells her that Ted is really suffering inside, and asks if she would move, to finally give Ted the closure. Marshall and Ted have one of the best friendships of any comedy, and despite their many fights, it's sweet how they know each other's thoughts and support each other.

